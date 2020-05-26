Human Microbiome Market Size 2019, Share, Research Report Analysis, Global Industry Growth, Business Statistics, Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Market Will hit USD 201.5 Bn by 2026, Covering COVID-19 impact Analysis – Coherent Market Insights

Global Human Microbiome Market – Rich Product Pipeline

The human microbiome is the aggregate of all microbiota that reside on or within human tissues and biofluids along with the corresponding anatomical sites in which they reside including saliva, mammary glands, skin, uterus, lung, oral mucus, etc. Human microbiome plays a major role in modern healthcare, as it allows easy digestion of food, regulation of immune system, and production of vitamins such as Vitamin K, Vitamin B, and Vitamin B12, which is essential for blood coagulation.

The global human microbiome market size was valued at US$ 46,913.4 million in 2017, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.5% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

To Gain More Insights into the Human Microbiome Market, Browse Summary of the Research Report – https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/human-microbiome-market-182

Market Dynamics

Growing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorder and cancer is expected to propel growth of the global human microbiome market

Increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorder and cancer is expected to drive the global human microbiome market during the forecast period. Human microbiome boosts immunity, nutrition, and other uses. High incidence of C. difficile infection is expected to propel demand for antibiotics, prebiotics, and probiotics, which in turn is expected to drive the market growth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2015, Clostridium difficile infection (CDI) is one of the most common healthcare-associated infections in the U.S., affecting over 500,000 people and causing about 29,000 deaths each year. According to a study published in the Clinical Infectious Disease Journal in 2015, about 25% to 33% of antibiotic-associated diarrhea and 90% of pseudomembranous enteritis are caused by CDI.

“We Do Offer Sample of this report. Kindly go through the follow information in order to access the report.”

Note- This report sample includes:

– Brief Introduction to the research report.

– Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)

– Top players in the market

– Research framework (structure of the report)

– Research methodology adopted by Coherent Market Insights

Request A Sample Copy – Human Microbiome Market Report Click here: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/182

Similarly, according to International Agency for Research on Cancer September 2018 estimates, around 9.6 million death and 18.1 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in 2018.

Furthermore, introduction of probiotic may induce change in intestinal microbiota and can stabilize microbial communities, which may prevent gut inflammation, propelling growth of the human microbiome market during the forecast period. For instance, in February 2018, Dannon expanded its Activia range with the introduction of a range of low-fat yogurt drinks, Activia Dailies, in the U.S. Activia Dailies contain live and active probiotics.

Microbiome-based diagnostic and therapeutic is relatively new concept, which creates concern about its safety profile. Moreover, there is concern about true efficacy of microbiome-based platform. The establishment of link between dysbiosis of microbiome and disease is critical to establish clinical potential. For a microbiome-based diagnostic, establishing clinical evidence of the link between biomarkers and disease (cancer biomarkers) would be significant. This scenario presents unique set of a challenge for designing clinical trials as the lack of uniformity in microbiome in target patient pool may affect clinical trial outcomes and reproducibility.

Browse Press Release: https://bit.ly/2XpDF2J

Regional Insights

Growing prevalence of obesity in Asia Pacific is expected to boost the market growth

Among regions, Asia Pacific holds dominant position in the global human microbiome market, owing to high prevalence of obesity, which shows alterations in gastrointestinal microbiota. According to Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBInstitute), June 2017 estimates around 1 billion people in Asia and the Pacific were obese and around 40.9% of adults in the region were overweight in 2013, compared with 34.6% in 1990. Moreover increasing focus on human microbiome therapy in treatment of cancer in the region is expected to drive the regional market growth over the forecast period. According to Asian Pacific Journal of Cancer Prevention, February 2004, in year 2000, around 3 million new cancer cases, and around 2 million cancer deaths, and around 5.4 million people living with cancer in Asia Pacific region.

Moreover, increase in need for early detection and diagnostics of cancer is expected to boost demand for human microbiome market. For instance, in August 2014, National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), stated that Colorectal Cancer (CRC) is third most commonly diagnosed malignancy globally which accounts for around half million deaths annually. The abnormality in gut microbiome in CRC, if diagnosed early can exceed survival rate around 90%.

Note: Access insightful study with over 150+ pages, list of tables & figures, profiling 20+ companies.

Buy Now this Premium Report to Grow your Business @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/182

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global human microbiome market include, Enterome Bioscience, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., DuPont, Metabiomics Corporation, ViThera Pharmaceuticals, Second Genome Inc., AOBiome LLC, Seres Therapeutics, uBiome, Inc., Rebiotix, Inc., Synthetic Biologics, Inc., MicroBiome Therapeutics LLC, Vedanta BioSciences, Osel, Inc., and Merck & Co., Inc.

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies, to not-for-profit organization, and startups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We excel in offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals and materials, healthcare, and food & beverages, consumer goods, packaging, semiconductors, software and services, Telecom, and Automotive. We offer syndicated market intelligence reports, customized research solutions, and consulting services.

To know more about us, please visit our website – www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837