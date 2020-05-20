Home Infusion Therapy Market 2020 Industry Analysis of Current Trends and Opportunity by Top Key Players are Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Group, Fresenius Kabi, CareFusion, Hospira

The latest research report on Home Infusion Therapy Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrate its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Home Infusion Therapy Market Size and Value

Global Home Infusion Therapy Market is valued at USD 24.21 Billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 38.03 Billion by 2026 with the CAGR of 7.82% over the forecast period.

Scope of Global Home Infusion Therapy Market Report–

Home infusion therapy involves the intravenous or subcutaneous administration of drugs or biological to an individual at home. The components needed to perform home infusion include the drug antiviral, immune globulin, equipment fora pump, and supplies. Similarly, nursing services are necessary to train and educate the patient and caregivers on the safe administration of infusion drugs often play animportant role in home infusion. Hence, the nurses usually train the patient or caregiver to self-administer the drug, educate on side effects and goals of therapy and visit periodically to assess the infusion site and provide dressing changes. The home infusion process usually requires coordination among multiple entities, including patients, physicians, hospital discharge planners, health plans, home infusion pharmacies, and, if applicable, home health agencies. The medical condition requiring infusion therapy includes infections and disease which may not be responsive to oral antibiotics such as, cancer and cancer-related drugs, dehydration, and gastrointestinal diseases or disorders.

The regions covered in this home infusion therapy marketreport are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of home infusion therapy is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Home Infusion Therapy Companies 2020-

Braun Melsungen AG

Fresenius Kabi AG

Baxter

Care Fusion Corporation

Hospira, Inc.

AccuVein

Vuetek Scientific

Vein View Flex

IV-EYE

Veinlite

Aetna

Evena

Carecentrix

Axela Care

Tricare

Home Infusion Therapy News-

ACHC Launched Home Infusion Accreditation Program.

November 7th, 2019;The Accreditation Commission for Health Care launched a home infusion therapy accreditation program. Hence, the new program looks at education assessment, medication review and the development of a plan of care provided by a nurse or healthcare professional during a home visit. However, the principles are similar to those for ACHC’s infusion nursing and private duty infusion nursing services. The accreditation commission for health care (ACHC) is dedicated to ensuring the highest-quality patient care as demands for home infusion therapy services continue to grow said Susan Mills ACHC associate clinical director. These valuesare designed to meet new accreditation requirements while preserving the value of home infusion therapy services and helping providers enhance the quality of services they provide. Per the 21st Century Cures Act, home infusion suppliers must be accredited to receive Medicare reimbursement.

Global Home Infusion Therapy Market Dynamics–

The rapidly increasing geriatric population,fast technological developments, growing adoption of home infusion therapiesandsupportive government policies and regulations are expected to foster market growth. Hence, the rising incidence of chronic disorders has led to an augmentation in the demand for infusion therapy in outpatient settings, thereby boosting the home infusion therapy market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2050, estimated that the chronic diseases rapid population ageing is occurring worldwide, the total number of people aged 70 years or more is expected to increase from 269 million in 2000 to 1 billion high income countries will see their elderly population defined as people 70 years of age increase from 93 million to 217 million over this period, while in low and middle income countries the increase will be 174 million to 813 million.Furthermore, growing demand for reduction in in-patient length of hospital stays has led to the development of strategies to administer infusion therapy at home or in alternate healthcare settings, thereby boosting the growth of the home infusion therapy market. Heightened emphasis on cost-containment in healthcare has led to more inclination towards home infusion therapies by patients requiring long-term care.

Global Home Infusion Therapy Market Segmentation: –

Global Home Infusion Therapy Market: By ProductType(Infusion Pumps, Intravenous Sets, IV Cannulas, Needleless Connectors, Vein Imaging Devices)

Global Home Infusion Therapy Market: By Application (Anti-infective, Hydration Therapy, Chemotherapy, Enteral Nutrition, Parenteral Nutrition)

Global Home Infusion Therapy Market: By Regional & Country Analysis (North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin, merica, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Table of Content

1. Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

2. Chapter – Global Home Infusion Therapy Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Home Infusion Therapy Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Home Infusion Therapy Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3. Chapter – Global Home Infusion Therapy Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis

4. Chapter – Global Home Infusion Therapy Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type

5. Chapter – Global Home Infusion Therapy Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

Continued…

