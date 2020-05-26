Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market Marks Significant Growth at 6.8% CAGR by Top 10 Global Leaders as Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Cooper Companies Inc., Lifecell Corporation (Allergan Plc), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG etc.

Global Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market Insights

A hernia is swelling of an organ or tissue through an abnormal opening. It occurs when an organ or any other body part bulges through the wall of muscle or tissue. Generally, abdominal fatty tissue or intestinal portions, which are present in the thin membrane that lines the inside cavity are bulged out. Hernia’s symptoms are noticeable during certain activities namely walking, resting or running. Inguinal hernia, umbilical hernia, femoral hernia, spigelian hernia, obturator hernia, hiatal hernia, diaphragmatic hernia, and epigastric hernia are some of the common abdominal wall hernias. Most of them are not severe though some require surgical removal or outgrowth, in order to prevent further complications. The hernia treatment three options including surgery, medication, and change in lifestyle.

Market Dynamics- Drivers

Introduction of novel technologies in hernia repair devise is expected to drive growth of the global hernia repair and consumables market. These advancements include laparoscopic and open or tension surgery. Laparoscopic surgery has made a huge impact on the global hernia repair devices and consumables market. Moreover, laparoscopic surgery is a minimally invasive surgery, which can be operated with low risk allowing fast recovery of the patient.

The global hernia repair devices and consumables market was valued at US$ 6,589.3 million in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2019-2027).

Increase in occurrence of hernia is expected to favor the growth of hernia repair device and consumables market

North America accounts for the largest share in the global hernia repair device and consumables market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. This is owing to growing prevalence of hernia disease in the region. According to the data published in Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine, in 2011, annually around 700,000 hernia repairs were carried out in the U.S., and over 100,000 in the U.K. According to the British Hernia Centre (BHC), inguinal hernia bladder, where intestine protrudes through the abdominal wall occurs most commonly in men due to their natural weakness and make up about 70% of all the hernias.

According to the National Health Insurance Database in 2015, an overall incidence of 18.23% per 1,000 person and the surgical compilation rates ranged between 0.16% and 2.57% in Asia Pacific region. According to The Surgeons OverSeas Assessment of Surgical need (SOSAS) survey in 2015, the prevalence of inguinal hernias in 50 Ghanaian villages was found to be 10 times higher than in high-income countries at 2.7% of the adult male population. According to the data published in Advances in Research Journal in 2015, the estimates are higher from 7.7% in Ghana to over 30% of adult males in parts of Tanzania.

Increase in number of awareness campaigns by NGOs is expected to drive the global hernia repair device and consumables market in near future

In 2017, Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia Awareness programs were conducted by CHERUBS Organization, wherein the organization invited people to participate in 19th annual celebrations of the International Day of Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia Awareness through the march in Parades of Cherubs. In May 2017, Wright State Physicians Surgery organized a hernia awareness seminar at Miami Valley Hospital, which was open to the public.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global hernia repair device and consumables market include C. R. Bard, Inc., Baxter International, Medtronic Inc., B Braun Melsungen AG, W.L. Gore & Associates Inc., Cooper Surgicals Inc., and Ethicon Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market, By Product Type: Fixation Devices Sutures Tackers Permanent Absorbable Sealants & Adhesives Meshes Synthetic Biologic Surgical Instruments

Global Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market, By Surgery Type : Laparoscopic Surgery Tension Free Repair Surgery

Global Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market, By Hernia Type: Incisional Hernia Umbilical Hernia Inguinal Hernia Femoral Hernia Others



