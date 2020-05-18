Hemophilia Treatment Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand 2027 (Covering COVID-19 impact Analysis) Latest Technology Trend, Business Pipeline, Thriving Industry Worlwlide At CAGR Of 5.9%

Hemophilia Treatment Market – A Significant Management for Hemophilic Patients

Hemophilia, a genetic bleeding disorder, in which an individual lacks or has low levels of proteins such as clotting factor, factor VIII. There are around 13 types of clotting factors that work with blood platelets to help in clotting. There are three forms of hemophilia – A, B, and C. Hemophilia A is the most common form and is caused due to deficiency of factor VIII. Hemophilia B occurs due to deficiency of factor IX, and Hemophilia C is caused due to factor XI deficiency.

Novel product launches by market players and product approvals in the hemophilia treatment are expected to boost growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2019, Novo Nordisk received marketing authorization from the European Commission for ‘Esperoct’ in Europe. Esperoct is the brand name for turoctocog alfa pegol, N8-GP, indicated for surgical procedures in adolescents and adults with hemophilia A (congenital factor VIII deficiency). Moreover, in April 2019, Roche Products India Pvt. Ltd launched hemophilia A drug Emicizumab, branded as Hemlibra in India. It is indicated for prophylactic treatment for reducing frequency of bleeding episodes in patients with hemophilia A, through Factor VIII inhibitors.

Furthermore, increasing government initiatives to promote awareness about hemophilia treatment among the populace is expected to propel growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, the National Bleeding Authority (NBA) provides funding to AHCDO (Australian Hemophilia Center Directors’ Organization) for treatment and management of hemophilia A (Factor VIII Deficiency) in Australia.

The global hemophilia treatment market was valued at US$ 11,474.3 million in 2018, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Key Players

Major players operating in the global hemophilia treatment market include Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Sanofi S.A., Octapharma AG, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Baxter International Inc., Biogen Inc., Bayer AG, CSL Behring, Ferring B.V., Pfizer, Inc., Kedrion, Novo Nordisk A/S, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG.

Rising cases of bleeding disorders is expected to boost growth of the global hemophilia treatment market

The global hemophilia treatment market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to rising incidence of hemophilia or bleeding disorders. For instance, according to the Australian Bleeding Disorders Registry, in 2015, there were around 4,941 patients who suffered from common hereditary bleeding disorders, out of which 2,301 patients were diagnosed with hemophilia A, and 548 patients were diagnosed with hemophilia B in Australia. Thus, increasing prevalence of hemophilia is expected to drive demand for hemophilia treatment over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing demand for efficient therapeutics for treatment of factor VIII deficiency from emerging economies such as India is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Federation of Hemophilia’s 2017 statistics, in India, around 18,353 people were diagnosed with hemophilia in 2016.

Increasing healthcare expenditure and reimbursement policies in respective countries or regions are expected to drive the market growth

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global hemophilia treatment market, owing to increasing strategic partnerships and collaborations, which are expected to drive growth of the North America market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2014, Biogen, Inc. signed a license agreement with Amunix Operating Inc., a California-based biotechnology company, for research and development of novel, fully-recombinant Factor VIII products with improved therapeutic properties. Under the license agreement, Biogen is focused on development of XTENylated Factor VIII products for treatment of factor VIII deficiency.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to witness second largest growth in the global hemophilia treatment market, owing to rising favorable reimbursement policies for hemophilia treatment in economies such as China. For instance, according to the report published by the China Ministry of Health in 2012, outpatient hemophilia treatment is covered by health insurance schemes in over 80% of the cities in China. Moreover, annual reimbursement is usually accounted below US$ 16,000.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Hemophilia treatment market, By Product Type: Plasma Derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates Antifibrinolytic Agents Desmopressin

Global Hemophilia treatment market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Hemophilia treatment market, By Region: North America By Product Type: Plasma Derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates Antifibrinolytic Agents Desmopressin By Disease Indication: Hemophilia A Hemophilia B Hemophilia C By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Product Type: By Disease Indication: By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Product Type: By Disease Indication: By Country: U.K. Germany Italy France Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Product Type: By Disease Indication: By Country: China India Japan ASEAN Australia South Korea Pakistan Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Product Type: By Disease Indication: By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Product Type: By Disease Indication: By Country: North Africa Central Africa South Africa



