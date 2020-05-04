Hearing Protection Devices Market Size Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 11.6% By 2027 | Share Analysis, Upcoming Trends, Future Insights and Global Industry Analysis

The global hearing protection devices market, by Product (Ear Plugs, Earmuffs, Uniform Attenuation Earplugs, and Hearing Bands), by protector (Enclosure, Aural Insert, Super-aural Protectors, and Circum-aural Protector), by End User (Construction, Forestry, Military, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare and others) and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 1,509.3 Mn in 2018 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period (2019–2027). Increasing adoption of safety guidelines at work place due to stringent rules and regulation has led key players to launch hearing protection devices, which is expected to boost the global hearing protection devices market growth. For instance, in October 2019, Honeywell International Inc., launched a smart hearing solution called the ‘VeriShield’ 100 Series Passive Earmuffs, to help companies protect their workers from hearing loss resulting from high noise. Furthermore, increasing demand of hearing protection devices from the defense sector to protect armed forces from exposure to noise resulting from firearms and explosions during training or combat, is expected to propel the global hearing protection devices market growth. For instance, in May 2017, 3M provided 6500 hearing protection devices (earplugs and headsets) to the U.S. Army to provide hearing protection during training and combat.

Increasing implementation of government regulations for workplace health and safety of workers and employees majorly in various industrial sectors such as manufacturing and construction, is expected to thrust the global hearing protection devices market growth. For instance, regulatories such as Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) in U.S., Work Health and Safety Regulations (WHS) had made several rules and regulations for the workplace safety of the labors and employees. North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the market over the forecast period due to presence of major players such as Honeywell International Inc., 3M and others. These players are focusing on development of technological advanced hearing protection devicesor instance, in January 2017, 3M launched the PELTOR Sport Tactical 300 and PELTOR Sport Tactical 500 Electronic Hearing Protectors at Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show (SHOT Show) in Las Vegas. Such launches are expected to drive the global hearing protection devices market growth.

Manufactures are engaged in adopting inorganic strategies to enhance their product portfolio and strengthen their position in the market which is expected to propel growth of the global hearing protection devices market.

Key players in the market are focused on strategic acquisitions in order to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in July 2018, Hulfators Group acquired Hellberg Safety AB’s product portfolio, which includes hearing protection, face protection, and communication solutions. Moreover, in May 2015, Dynamic Ear Company (DEC) entered a strategic partnership with Marlborough Communications Limited (MCL), a supply and distribution company in the U.K. Through this partnership, DEC will supply its Tactical In-ear Protection Plugs (TIPPS) to the U.K. armed services.

Key takeaways of the hearing protection devices market:

The global hearing protection devices market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period (2019–2027), owing to frequent product launches and adoption of inorganic strategies such as merger and acquisition by key players.

The ear plug product segment in the global hearing protection devices market is expected to hold a dominant position in global hearing protection devices market in the forecast period, owing to factors such as easy affordability and availability.

Mining and construction industries are major end users of the hearing protection devices, as these organizations are focused on providing hearing protection devices to workers

Some of the major players involved in the global hearing protection include 3M, Starkey Laboratories India Pvt. Ltd, Honeywell International Inc, Hellberg Safety Ab, Amplifon., Dynamic Ear Company, Centurion Safety Products Ltd., Sonomax Technologies Inc, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, ADCO Hearing Products Inc, Elvex Corporation, and Moldex-Metric Inc.

