Health Information Exchange Market Size | Industry Trends Report 2025 | CAGR of 8.9%

The latest research report on Health Information Exchange Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrate its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Health Information Exchange Market Size and Value

Global Health Information Exchange Market is valued at USD 1198.5 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 2176.8 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period.

Health Information Exchange Market Current Scope

The health information exchange (HIE) is the enlistment of health care information electronically across organizations within a region, community or hospital system. Hence, the applicant in data exchange is called in the aggregate, health information networks (HIN). The health information exchange (HIE) provides the capability to electronically move clinical information among different health care information systems. The object of health information exchange aids access to retrieval of clinical data to provide safer and more timely, effective and equitable patient-centered care, which may also be useful to public health authorities by assisting in analyses of the health of the population. The principle of health information exchange is to use facilitate in accessing and retrieving clinical data in order to provide efficient, safe, effective, timely, and patient centric care.

Health information exchange helps in collaborating healthcare stakeholders such as doctors, pharmacists, nurses, and various healthcare providers by reducing tedious administrative tasks and provides transparency in the healthcare industry.It can also be used to improve population health, as well. In addition, the sector of health data have also used it to focus on public health surveillance initiatives that would provide links to care and necessary therapies for the HIV-positive population. With standard practices, uniform data can be integrated into the user’s electronic health record, a process that caters to patients’ personalized health information. By improving interoperability, the health information exchange is playing an important role in the healthcare sector. This is on account of constantly evolving technology and increasing availability of alternatives for exchanging health information. With providers realizing its benefits, the use of health information exchange is increasing across the world.

The regions covered in this health information exchange market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of health information exchange is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Health Information Exchange Market Top Companies 2020-

Health Information Exchange Market News-

VA Preparing for April Launch of Health Information Exchange

March 19th, 2020; The Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) health information exchange, apply named the Veterans Health Information Exchange (VHIE), is set to deploy on April 17, 2020. Veterans will automatically enroll patients, making it easier for users to share their health information.The VHIE aims to improve patient safety and allows for interoperability for veterans receiving care at community providers. It also gives providers access to laboratory results, medications, health history, medications, immunizations, allergies, illnesses, and occupational health information for veterans. Overall, it will improve quality care for veterans.

Global Health Information Exchange Market Dynamics–

The rapidly increasing need to access health information of patients and the establishment of various nonprofit organizations promoting the use of health information exchange ( HIE) for patient data management are expected to foster the growth of this market.According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2020, the battling health system cost pressures and global health care expenditures continue to escalate to reduce costs and increase efficiency. Spending is projected to increase at an annual rate of 5.4 percent in 2017–2022, from 7.724 trillion to 10.059 although cost-containment efforts combined with faster economic growth should maintain the share of GDP devoted to health care at around 10.4%of the health information exchange.In addition, implementation of electronic health records and health information exchangers with prescribing increases the efficiency and patient satisfaction. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2001, estimate the burden of health information exchange in chronic diseases is rapidly increasing worldwide, chronic diseases contributed approximately 60% of the about 56.5 million total reported deaths in the world and approximately 46% of the global burden of disease, the proportion of the burden of NCDs is expected to increase to 57% by 2020.

However, factors such as high cost, interoperability issues and slugged on investment mayhamper the market growth. In spite of that, demand for cloud based systems, mobile health applications, and emerging economies can offervarious opportunities for the further growth of the market.

Health Information Exchange Market Regional Analysis

The North America is dominating the due to the global health information exchange marketwithhighest market share in terms of profitsdue to theincreased adoption of health information exchange in this region. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2015 in U.S, the use of electronic health records that can securely transmit patient data among physicians will help coordinate the care of 60 million Americans with multiple chronic conditions.According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2014, the national governments are making significant investments to achieve HIE. In the US, the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health estimated 564 million for establishment of HIE by states or state-designated entities for HIT laid out a 10-year vision and roadmap for the United States to achieve interoperability by 2024.

Key Benefits for Global Health Information Exchange Market Report–

Global Health Information Exchange Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Health Information Exchange Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Health Information Exchange Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Health Information Exchange Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Health Information Exchange Market Segmentation:–

By Set up Type: (Public, Private)

By Type: (Directed Exchange, Query-Based Exchange, Consumer Mediated Exchange)

By Implementation Model: (Centralized, Hybrid, Decentralized)

By Solution Type: (Portal Centric, Platform Centric, Clinical data management)

By Application: (Web Portal, Secure Messaging, Internal interfacing, Others)

By Regional & Country Analysis: (North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

