Hand Sanitizer Market Size worth $17.2 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 31.4% : Exclusive Study by Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research continuously try to provide deep dive market insights and estimation studies to its clients. The new report on 2020 Hand Sanitizer Market provide analysis of COVID-19 impact on the overall market and provides size, share, growth, trends and forecasts

Market Overview:

The global hand sanitizer market size is expected to reach USD 17.2 billion by 2026 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 31.4% over the forecast period (2020-2026) according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research. The report “Hand Sanitizer Market by Product Type (Gel, Liquid, Foam and Spray); By Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Suppliers, Supermarket and Others); By Regions, Segments & Forecast, 2020 – 2026” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The market for hand sanitizers has gained a sudden momentum due to the COVID-19 pandemic which is spread across the globe. World Health Organization has already mentioned in its advisory the importance of usage of hand sanitizers during these days and due to this the governments across the globe have made it mandatory the usage, which has pushed the market for these handrubs. There has been a sudden surge in the demand for all types of sanitizer and some countries which are developing are also facing shortage.

Some of the major companies profiled in this study include who helping the health care sectors are Gojo Industries, Inc., Vi-Jon, Inc., Nice Pak, EO Products, Edgewell Personal Care, KAS Direct, LLC, 3M Company, Best Sanitizers, Inc., Byotrol plc, Chattem, Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Lion Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, SC Johnson & Son, Inc., Deb Group Ltd., Skinvisible, Inc., The Clorox Company, Unilever plc, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Zep, Inc., The Himalaya Drug Company and others across the global market. The most important share hand sanitizer in the global market are launching product, marketing, acquisition to encompass the consumer to increase the selling percentages of strategies to preserve and capture the hand sanitizer market

Market Insight:

Hence many manufacturing industries are striving their best to distribute hand sanitizer in the marketplace. Governments are also encouraging its usage, thereby increasing its demand. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also recommended its usage at home, healthcare institutions as well as in all industries, offices, etc. to face the outbreak COVID-19. These new norms have enormously pushed the market and has gained an unprecedented traction in 2020.

These sanitizers are majorly of two types which include alcohol or non-alcohol-based sanitizer. There has been a major demand for alcohol-based hand sanitizers. These sanitizers are mainly relevant within the liquid handrub, gel-based handrub, foam-based, and spray-based hand sanitizer for killing diseases. Based on the current scenario, the government and other private institutes are also implementing sprinkler-based sanitization systems, especially in the infected areas

This report focuses on the upward push in the amalgamation of distribution of handrub by the means of e-commerce and hospital pharmacies. It also focuses on the trends in the healthcare industry for using the alcohol based liquid hand sanitizer to eliminate the chances of getting infected. The report analyzes on how the availability of hand sanitizer has raise the competition and price attrition of handrub.

Regional Insight:

Based on region, the global handrub industry has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America region is expected to dominate the market in terms of quantity on account of the higher number of COVID-19 cases and production of handrub. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is the largest producer of liquid hand sanitizer for the consumers and is expected to grow in the global market in 2020. The volume and value of these products are expected to increase due to the demand for the handrub in the region in the coming years majorly because of the pandemic. Moreover, majority of the population in the Asia Pacific region is now more aware about the benefits of the usage of handrubs and sanitizers due to the current pandemic. This would in turn benefit the market in the APAC region.

The European marketplace is projected to preserve a steady growth revenue over the forecast period. Hand sanitizer encompassed with the Himalayan Drug Company trying to make contemporary sensing in the health systems and witness to expand the adoption of using hand sanitizer in Europe, which has greatly aided to decrease the infection in the polluted places.

The report can be customized on the basis of regional analysis, segment analysis, industry outlook and competitive analysis. Some of the major focus points which are covered in the report include:

Industry Trends, opportunity and challenges in the market

Role of key players across the value chain

End-User analysis to define the market strategy

Competitive mapping

Regional and country level breakdown

These insights are included in the report which would help you to have a realistic overview of the overall market including the competition, investment opportunities, restraints and challenges, regulatory factors which might affect the market growth. Moreover, the report would help to identify the regional market growth opportunities for different segments covered in the report.

