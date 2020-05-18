Gunshot Injuries Treatment Market New Advancement Helps to Achieve US$ 15.1 Million by Top Key Players till 2025, Covering COVID-19 impact Analysis – Coherent Market Insights

Gunshot injury is also known as ballistic trauma, it is caused by a bullet, knife or any sharp projectile that is shot into the body. Such injuries can lead to excessive bleeding, tissue and organ damage, paralysis or broken bones, and some time may also lead to death. The immediate effect of a gunshot wound is severe bleeding, which depends on the location of the injury, and the type and speed of the penetrated bullet. The gunshot injuries treatment helps in stopping bleeding within seconds, thereby saving the life of an injured person.

To Gain More Insights into the Gunshot Injuries Treatment Market, Browse Summary of the Research Report – https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/gunshot-injuries-treatment-market-772

The goal of these products is to efficiently treat severe cases by increasing the rate of the blood clotting process

The global gunshot injuries treatment market was valued at US$ 8.0 million in 2017 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period (2017 – 2025).

“We Do Offer Sample of this report. Kindly go through the follow information in order to access the report.”

Note- This report sample includes:

– Brief Introduction to the research report.

– Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)

– Top players in the market

– Research framework (structure of the report)

– Research methodology adopted by Coherent Market Insights

Request A Sample Copy – Gunshot Injuries Treatment Market Report Click here: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/772

Rising incidence of traumatic injury is projected to propel the growth of the gunshot injuries treatment market

The rising number of Traumatic injury is a major factor fueling the market growth of gunshot injuries. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 84,000 gun-shot related injuries and around 2 million knife-related injuries were recorded in 2013, globally. The injuries cause deep hemorrhagic wounds, which are characterized by profuse bleeding from the ruptured blood vessels. Stats released by the Food and Drug Administration,2015, has predicted that the deaths due to a gunshot or traumatic injuries are expected to account for 30-40% of civilian deaths, often before the patient reaches the hospital. It further revealed that the innovative FDA approved Xstat would possibly make a difference to prevent mortality, if made available to the emergency personnel to prevent delay in care, as hospital care cannot be accessed immediately. North America is projected to hold a dominant position in the gunshot injuries treatment market, and this can be attributed to the availability of advanced and FDA approved products such as sponge-filled syringe and bandages. According to data published in Trauma Reports in 2012, penetrating trauma is the second major cause of injury-related deaths, with an around 60,000 – 80,000 occurrence rate of a nonfatal gunshot, in the U.S.

Increasing FDA approval of the gunshot injuries treatment products is the prime factor fueling the market growth

Advancements in medicine and technology help to prevent the mortality rate associated with gunshot injuries, hence this is expected to fuel the demand for gunshot injury product. Xstat is the only gunshot wound management device, which is extensively used on battlefields, globally. XStat was manufactured by RevMedx and approved by the FDA in April 2014, to plug up life-threatening wounds. Furthermore, the launch and availability of these devices are projected to propel the market in the Asia Pacific and Europe. The clearance of the Xstat 30 for gunshot injury treatment expands the device’s indication for use for adults and adolescents in the general population, thereby facilitating the market growth. XStat 30 was FDA-approved in December 2015, for use for patients with high life-threatening risk, suffering from immediate and severe hemorrhagic shocks when definitive care at an emergency care facility cannot be achieved within minutes.

Note: Access insightful study with over 150+ pages, list of tables & figures, profiling 20+ companies.

Buy Now This Premium Report to Grow your Business @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/772

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Gunshot Injuries Treatment Market, By Product: XStat Airwrap Floseal

Global Gunshot Injuries Treatment Market, By Geography: North America U.S. By Product: XStat Airwrap Floseal Canada By Product: XStat Airwrap Floseal Europe U.K. By Product: Germany By Product: Italy By Product: France By Product: Russia By Product: XStat Airwrap Floseal Rest of Europe By Product: XStat Airwrap Floseal Asia-Pacific China By Product: XStat Airwrap Floseal India By Product: XStat Airwrap Floseal Japan By Product: XStat Airwrap Floseal ASEAN By Product: XStat Airwrap Floseal Australia By Product: XStat Airwrap Floseal South Korea By Product: XStat Airwrap Floseal Rest of Asia Pacific By Product: XStat Airwrap Floseal Latin America Brazil By Product: XStat Airwrap Floseal Mexico By Product: XStat Airwrap Floseal Rest of Latin America By Product: XStat Airwrap Floseal Middle East GCC By Product: XStat Airwrap Floseal Israel By Product: XStat Airwrap Floseal Africa North Africa By Product: XStat Airwrap Floseal Central Africa By Product: XStat Airwrap Floseal South Africa By Product: XStat Airwrap Floseal



Browse Press Release: https://bit.ly/36atO4K

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies, to not-for-profit organization, and startups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We excel in offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals and materials, healthcare, and food & beverages, consumer goods, packaging, semiconductors, software and services, Telecom, and Automotive. We offer syndicated market intelligence reports, customized research solutions, and consulting services.

To know more about us, please visit our website – www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837