Gene Expression Analysis Market Share, Current Trends and Research Development Report to 2025 | CAGR of 9.01%

In its latest report on Gene Expression Analysis Market provides a concise analysis of the recent market trends. The report further includes statistics, market forecasts and revenue estimations, which in addition highlights its status in the competitive domain as well as expansion trends adopted by major industry players.

Global Gene Expression Analysis Market is valued at USD 3219.8 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 5889.6Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 9.01% over the forecast period.

Scope of Global Gene Expression Analysis Market Report–

Gene expression analysisis a process of providing the valuable insight identification and verification of biomarker signature in normal biological and disease. Itis also the study of scientific discoveries of gene function at molecular levels through the cutting-edge research. The researchgenerates the information about the changes of molecular function in phenotype, intracellular localization and other changes that have caused the disease.Gene expression analysis is the study of the way genes are transcribed to synthesize functional gene products such as functional RNA species or protein products. The study of gene regulation provides insights into normal cellular processes, such as differentiation, and abnormal or pathological processes.During the analysis,genotype produces phenotype which is observable trait and such phenotype synthesis of proteins that control the organism’s structure and development. The genetic expression analysis provides the information stored in DNA represents the genotype and phenotype.

Key players for Global Gene Expression Analysis Market Report–

Global Gene expression analysis marketreports cover prominent players likeF. Hoffmann-La Roche, Agilent Technologies, BGI, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Pacific Biosciences, Eurofins Scientific, GE Healthcare, Illumina, Inc., Oxford Gene Technology, Perkinelmer Inc., Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientificand others.

News-

Thermo Fisher Scientific Expanded RNA Cells-to-CT Kits Products

June 18th, 2018; Thermo Fisher Scientific is the leading provider of life sciences research, improve patient diagnostics, and deliver medicines to market by increased laboratory productivity. The company expanded its products in geneticsby launching its new Invitrogen TaqMan & SYBR Green Fast Advanced Cells-to-CT Kits to strengthen the line of RNA Cells-to-CT products. Advanced Cells-to-CT Kits has the facility to provide faster reverse transcriptase reaction and can access to a PCR master mix system by optimizing the sensitivity to detect rare transcripts. This has made its performancehigh during the genetic expression analysis directly from cultured cells without RNA purification and risking sensitivity.

Gene Expression Analysis Market Regional Analysis–

North America is expected to dominate theglobal gene expression analysis marketwith the potential rate due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancers, diabetes, etc. in this region due to sedative life style and increased geriatric population followed by Europe.According to National Cancer Institute of Health in 2018, estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer are being diagnosed in the United States and around 609,640 people are estimated to die from this disease. In spite of this, in 2016, there were an estimated 15.5 million cancer survivors in the United States and is expected to rise to 20.3 million by 2026 which can be treated by scientifically analyzing advanced the gene expressions.

Europe is the second-largest region in the global gene expression analysis market due to rise of NCDs (Non-communicable Diseases) like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic diseases. According to WHO in 2018, Europe accounts for 23.4% of the total cancer cases and 20.3% of the cancer deaths, although it has only 9% of the global population, followed by the Americas 21% of incidence and 14.4% of mortality rateglobally which requires advanced treatments by usinggene expression analysis.

Gene Expression Analysis Market Segmentation:–

Gene Expression Analysis Market: by Product Type

DNA Chips

RNA cells kit

NGS

Microarray

PCRs

Others

Gene Expression Analysis Market: by Services

Sequencing Services

Gene Expression Profiling Services

Bioinformatics Solutions

Others

Gene Expression Analysis Market: by End-user type

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Academic Institutes and Research Centers

others

Gene Expression Analysis Market: by Regional & Country Analysis: (North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin, America, Brazil, Mexico, Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Gene Expression Analysis Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Gene Expression Analysis Market Size

2.2 Gene Expression Analysis Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Gene Expression Analysis Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Gene Expression Analysis Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Gene Expression Analysis Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Gene Expression Analysis Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Gene Expression Analysis Production by Regions

4.1 Global Gene Expression Analysis Production by Regions

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 China

Continued…

