Gel Documentation Systems Market Size Is Projected to Register CAGR of 3.6% by 2023 | COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Growth Projection, Future Trends and Share Analysis

Impact of COVID-19 on Gel Documentation Systems Market By Size, Growth, Share, Trends, Product (Instruments, Accessories, Software’s), Detection Technique (Ultraviolet, Fluorescence, Chemiluminescence), Application (Protein Quantification), By End User – Global Forecast Till 2023

Gel Documentation Systems Market Overview

As per Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis, the global gel documentation systems market is expected to expand substantially over the forecast period. The gel documentation systems market held a value of USD 245 million in 2017 and is expected to rise at 3.6% CAGR from 2017 to 2023 (forecast period).

Gel documentation system are primarily used to record and measure labeled nucleic acid and protein in a variety of media types, such as agarose, acrylamide, or cellulose. Such methods are used for protein quantification, gel and blot imaging, monoclonal and polyclonal antibody binding affinities, immunoassay, 2D electrophoresis and nucleic acid quantification, among others.

Gel Documentation Systems Market Dynamics

Factors such as the growing prevalence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders, increasing government support for genomics and proteomics research, and continuing technological developments in gel documentation systems are expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. As claimed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 9,272 new cases of tuberculosis were identified in the US in 2016. Given the drivers, the high cost of modern gel documentation systems with advanced technologies and the rising adoption of quantitative polymerase chain reaction (QPCR) may impede the growth of the market during the review period.

Gel Documentation Systems Market Segmentation

The global gel documentation systems market has been segmented into product, detection techniques, application, and end-user.

By product, the gel documentation systems market has been segmented into instruments, accessories, and software. The instrument section was further segmented into digital gel documentation instruments and film gel documentation instruments. The instrument segment is expected to hold a significant market share in the global market for gel documentation systems due to growing R&D activities in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

Based on detection techniques, the gel documentation systems market has been segmented into ultraviolet, chemiluminescence, and fluorescence.

Based on the application, the gel documentation systems market has been segmented into protein quantification and others.

The market, by the end-user, has been segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic institutes & research centers, diagnostic laboratories, and others.

Gel Documentation Systems Market Regional Analysis

The global gel documentation systems market has been segmented, by region, into the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas are projected to dominate the global gel documentation systems market due to the high clinical R&D budgets of both government and commercial pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies and the growing adoption of advanced technologies. According to the US Investments in Medical and Health Research and Development 2013-2015 study by Research America, overall US medical and health R&D in 2015 amounted to USD 158.7 billion. In addition, the growing prevalence of genetic disorders in the area contributes to market development.

Europe is expected to maintain the second-largest position in the global gel documentation systems market. Market growth in this area is due to the existence of a large academic and research base, and the availability of research funding in European countries. For example, the European Research Council (ERC) offers grants for technological and scientific research undertaken within the European Union (EU).

The Gel Documentation Systems Market in the Asia Pacific region consists of countries such as China, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Australia, India and the rest of the Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing region due to an increasing policy emphasis on the biomedical and biotechnology sectors and an expanding number of proteomics and genomic studies in the area.

The Middle East & Africa has the lowest gel documentation systems market share in the globally. The majority of the gel documentation systems market in the region is expected to be held by the Middle East region due to growing government initiatives in the healthcare sector.

Gel Documentation Systems Market Key Players

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Techne, Endress + Hauser Management AG, GE Healthcare, LI-COR Biosciences, Vilber Lourmat, Scientific Digital Imaging Plc., Cleaver Scientific, and Azure Biosystems are some of the prominent players in the global gel documentation systems market.

