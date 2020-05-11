Face Mask Market Size worth $7.22 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 22.14%: Exclusive Study by Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research continuously try to provide deep dive market insights and estimation studies to its clients. The new report on 2020 Face mask Market provide analysis of COVID-19 impact on the overall market and provides size, share, growth, trends and forecasts

Market Overview:

The global face mask market size is expected to reach USD 7.22 billion by 2026 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.14% over the forecast period (2020-2026) according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research. The report “Face mask Market by Product Type (Bio-cellulose, Cotton, Hydrogel, Knit); By Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Suppliers, Supermarket and Others); By Regions, Segment Forecast, 2020 – 2026” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The current pandemic of COVID 19 with possibility of infection which further leads to multiple organ failure, acute & severe respiratory disorders, pneumonia, and even death in severe cases is majorly driving the demand for the face mask all over the world.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended to use face mask in home as well as in all healthcare institutions to face the outbreak COVID-19. Face mask is used for protection against respiratory infections and to create the physical barrier between nose and mouth of the wearer and potential contaminants in the immediate environment and are available in different thickness and ability to protect from contaminants. Face mask are majorly produced with materials including clay, mud, cotton/microfiber, hydrogel sheet, knit sheet, bio-cellulose sheet, and non-woven along with cosmetic ingredient which additionally improves and offers the skin hydration, skin whitening, and moisturizing benefits.

Some of the major companies profiled in this study include: 3M,BDS,CM,DACH,Gerson,Hakugen,Halyard Healthcare,Honeywell,Irema,KOWA,Kimberly-Clark,McKesson,MolnlyckeHealth, Moldex,SAS Safety Corp.,Shanghai Dasheng,Sinotextiles,Te Yin,Uvex,Winner Medical key players in the market. Product launch, merger & acquisition, and partnerships encompass key players’ strategies to preserve and capture the most important share of the global market.

Market Insight:

Continuously increasing pollution and unhealthy working hours, growth in consumer awareness regarding airborne infections associated with the rise in outbreaks as regards airborne diseases in the recent past, high consumption rate of surgical masks for personal use, increasing demand for face mask from e commerce platforms, rising standard of living, growing skincare awareness and demand for organic and naturally produced face mask which offers advantages like moisturizing, anti-aging and treatment of acne/blemishes are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The healthy demand for disposable designer face mask, increasing demand for face mask among the younger generation and disposable face mask among the general public are the factors expected to provide promising growth opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.However, the increasing demand for counterfeit products both in physical stores and on online platforms is expected to challenge the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Regional Insight:

Based on region, the global market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America region is expected to dominate the market in terms of value and volume during the forecast period. This dominance is due to the increased spending of consumers on personal care products and growing awareness toward daily skincare regime and associated consumption of face mask. However, the Asia-Pacific with increasing per capita expenditure on routine skin care regime and demand for novel product line from millennial and generation X consumer groups is expected to register highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The European marketplace with presence of companies like 3M and others working to bring novel offerings for consumers based witnessing expanded adoption of masks in Europe, such factors are projected to preserve a steady growth revenue over the forecast period.

The report can be customized on the basis of regional analysis, segment analysis, industry outlook and competitive analysis. Some of the major focus points which are covered in the report include:

Industry Trends, opportunity and challenges in the market

Role of key players across the value chain

End-User analysis to define the market strategy

Competitive mapping

Regional and country level breakdown

These insights are included in the report which would help you to have a realistic overview of the overall market including the competition, investment opportunities, restraints and challenges, regulatory factors which might affect the market growth. Moreover, the report would help to identify the regional market growth opportunities for different segments covered in the report.

