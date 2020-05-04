Erectile Dysfunction Treatment Marke Size Worth USD 8.4 Billion With a CAGR of 6.2% By 2027 | CMI

The Global Erectile Dysfunction Treatment Market, by Product (Viagra (Sildenafil citrate), Cialis (Tadalafil), Stendra/Sperda, Levitra/Staxyn, Zydena (Udenafil), and Vitaros (Alprostadil Cream)), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 4,946.2 million in 2018 and is expected to exhibit at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period (2019–2027).

Frequent product launches and product approvals are expected to drive the global erectile dysfunction treatment market growth over the forecast period. The growing demand for treatment of erectile dysfunction has led to an increase in product launches by market players, which is expected to drive global erectile dysfunction treatment market growth during the forecast period.

For instance, in September 2019, Lupin Limited launched Sildenafil tablets, USP of 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg, a generic version of Pfizer Inc.’s Viagra tablets. Manufacturers are focused on receiving regulatory approvals for their products. For instance, in March 2019, Alembic Pharmaceuticals received the U.S. Food and Drug Administrational (FDA) approval for Tadalafil tablets that are used in treatment of erectile dysfunction. Moreover, in December 2017, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. launched a generic version of Viagra (sildenafil citrate) tablets in the U.S. These sildenafil tablets are an affordable generic treatment option for erectile dysfunction. Furthermore, in June 2018, Camber Pharmaceuticals launched generic version of Viagra (sildenafil tablets) indicated for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Camber Pharmaceuticals’ generic Viagra is available in 25, 50, and 100 mg dosage strengths.

To overcome challenges with treatment of ED and stigma about this disorder, companies are focusing on providing platform for easy availability of required medicines for people suffering from ED. For instance, in October 2017, Roman (a digital health clinic for men) launched a cloud-based pharmacy in California, New York, Florida, and Pennsylvania, especially for people suffering from erectile dysfunction.

Browse 33 Market Data, Tables, and 26 Figures spread through 171 Pages and in-depth TOC on The Global Erectile Dysfunction Treatment Market, by Product (Viagra (Sildenafil citrate), Cialis (Tadalafil), Stendra/Sperda, Levitra/Staxyn, Zydena (Udenafil), and Vitaros (Alprostadil Cream), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Global Forecast to 2027

Key takeaways:

The global erectile dysfunction treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2019–2027) owing to product launches and approvals.

Among regions, North America is expected to hold the dominant position in the global erectile dysfunction treatment market over the forecast period owing to presence of major key players such as Pfizer Inc., Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., and others

Increasing prevalence of erectile dysfunction is expected to drive demand for drugs such as Viagra, Cialis and others which are indicated for treatment of erectile dysfunction.

Some of the major players operating in the global erectile dysfunction treatment market include Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cipla Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Eli Lily & Co, Novartis International AG, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Bayer Pharma AG, Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd, and Dong-A Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Erectile Dysfunction Treatment Market, By Product: Viagra (Sildenafil citrate) Cialis (Tadalafil) Stendra/Spedra Levitra/Staxyn Zydena (Udenafil) Vitaros (Alprostadil Cream)

Global Erectile Dysfunction Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies



