ENDOLIFT® Lunch-Time Laser Lifting With No Downtime

Eufoton® is a leading Italian manufacturer specialised in developing and producing portable medical lasers.

The company was founded in 1999 by a highly-skilled medical and engineering team. Today, Eufoton®’s diode lasers are successfully used in many medical specialties.

One of the most sought-after treatment patented by Eufoton® is ENDOLIFT®, a minimally invasive outpatient laser procedure used in endo-tissutal (interstitial) aesthetic medicine.

The laser treatment is performed with the latest Eufoton® LASEmaR® 1500 (certified and approved by the American FDA for laser assisted liposuction). ENDOLIFT® has multiple purposes: the remodeling of both deep and superficial layers of the skin, toning, the retraction of connective septums, the stimulation of collagen production and, when necessary, the reduction of excessive fat.

The main activity of ENDOLIFT® is promoting skin tightening, in other words the retraction and reduction of skin laxity thanks to the activation of neo-collagenesis and of metabolic functions in the extra cellular matrix.

The skin tightening created by ENDOLIFT® is strictly linked to the selectivity of the laser beam used, that is, to the specific interaction of the laser light which selectively hits two of the main targets of the human body: water and fat.

Endolift® treatment can be performed on the following facial areas:

neck;

mandibular border;

undertone;

nasolabial folds;

lower eyelids;

marionette lines.

The procedure is also suitable in selected body areas.

The peculiarity of the ENDOLIFT® treatment is that it can be customized in relation to the imperfection that concerns the patient by varying parameters such as:

the thickness of the optical fiber;

the power or the flow of energy transferred through the optical fiber;

the duration of the impulse; the flow with which the energy comes into contact with the tissue specified by the pulse emission time and the pause time;

the depth to which the optical fiber is moved within the tissue (working more superficially results in a greater firming effect of the skin).

To offer the best Eufoton® has developed cutting edge optical fibers. From a technical point of view, Eufoton® manufactures a series of specially designed optical fiber (FTF fibers) that have a particular coating to allow mechanical strength and a specially designed tip to navigate fluidly in the subcutaneous skin layers and deliver the laser energy in an homogenous way.

The FTF fibers can differ in caliber and emission type; the 200 micron fibres are used to treat the eyelids whereas the 300 micron fibers are used in the face and neck reflecting the use of lower micron fibers in areas involving thin skin and adipose tissue and vice versa.

On the other hand, 400/600 micron fibres are used to treat areas of the body where the skin is thicker and where fat deposits are significant. In such patients, radial emission fibers are also employed.

ENDOLIFT® is normally performed without anaesthesia but if treating particularly sensitive areas, an air-cooling system (Eufoton® CRIOJET) can be employed as well as anaesthetic at the choice of the operator. Only in selected cases where the use of fibers of greater diameter is favoured is it preferable to use local anaesthesia with lidocaine.

The infiltration of an anaesthetic agent must be exactly doused, since an excessive amount of liquid that penetrates the tissues can cause dispersion of heat and therefore alter the photo-thermal effect of the laser.

ENDOLIFT® can also be used alongside non-ablative fractional resurfacing treatment to get better results sinergically: LIGHTSCAN – the fractional scanner – is plugged into LASEmaR® 1500 and its micro-spot of 200 microns improve the texture and tone of the skin effortlessly.

The duration of the entire treatment depends on the size of the area and can vary from 15 to 45 minutes. Results are immediate although the final result, accounting for the resolution of oedema, normally occurs 2-3 months after the first treatment. Following this, a tissue remodeling process is triggered which often progresses after 6 months post-procedure.

The treatment can be repeated, depending on the treated area, the amount of skin laxity and the patient’s needs.

There are no particular contraindications post-procedure and the patient can immediately resume their activities of daily life.

Link: Eufoton homepage…