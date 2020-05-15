Emergency Medical Equipment Market Size to Exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% By 2026 | Covering COVID-19 impact Analysis , Leading Companies, Future Trends, Share Analysis, Business Overview and Insights

Emergency Medical Equipment Market – Insights

Emergency medical services (EMS) is an important part of overall healthcare system, as it saves lives by providing care immediately. Global emergency medical services has advanced technology and contributes widely to overall function of health care systems. Moreover, World Health Organization (WHO) refers EMS systems as an integral part of any effective and functional health care system.

Emergency medical equipment facilitates patient care during medical emergencies such as accidents and natural calamities, helps prevent loss of life, and minimizes personal injuries. These equipment vary from basic stretchers to complex equipment used in intensive care units and theatres.

Growing need for emergency medical services due to increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and infectious diseases are expected to drive the global emergency medical equipment market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, rising incidence of natural disasters such as earthquake, floods, and others, and increasing incidence of trauma injuries are some of the factors that are expected to propel demand for emergency medical equipment.

The global emergency medical equipment market was valued at US$ 17.8 billion in 2017, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period (2018-2026).

Emergency Medical Equipment Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global emergency medical equipment market include 3M, Abbott, Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Braun Medical, BD, Cardinal Health, GE Healthcare, Henry Schein, Johnson & Johnson, Philips Healthcare, Smith & Nephew, and Stryker Corporation.

Manufacturers are focused on development of new advanced product, in order to cater the ever-growing needs of emergency medical equipment. For instance, in 2015, Royal Philips launched Lumify, a smart device ultrasound solution, in the U.S. It is the new ultrasound digital health approach that connects off-the-shelf compatible smart devices, advanced ultrasound transducer technology, a mobile application, integrated IT and support services to help healthcare providers improve patient care, and reduce healthcare cost.

Increasing demand for emergency care is expected to drive the emergency medical equipment market growth

Increasing medical emergency cases due to rise in health problems such as heart attacks, breathing disorders, coupled with other elderly associated emergencies, and rising incidences of trauma injuries are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the global emergency medical equipment market growth. Trauma injury is the leading cause of mortality and hospitalization worldwide.

Patients with multiple injuries are prevalent across the globe, increasing the complexity of trauma care and treatment, thereby demanding advanced emergency medical services. For instance, according to NCBI report of 2017, demand for pre-hospital emergency services has increased intensely over the past 20 years. In England, emergency services demand has increased by 125%, from around 4 million calls in 1994 and 1995 to 9 million ambulance calls in 2014 and 2015. Moreover, in the U.S. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) transports have increased from 16,000,000 in 2006 to 28,004,624 in 2009.

Furthermore, seasonal influences such as heat waves, natural disasters, and disease outbreaks have major impact on emergency care demand. Availability of well-equipped emergency services and ambulances to move the patients can avoid causing more injury such as spinal cord injury, cardiac arrest or even death. According to the a report released by the Centre for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters (CRED), in 2016, the total number of people affected by natural disaster was 569.4 million worldwide.

Emergency Medical Equipment Market Restraints

High prices of emergency medical equipment and drugs and lack of proper emergency services in low-income economies can confine the emergency equipment market growth during the forecast period. For instance, according to the UNICEF 2009 report, over 500,000 maternal deaths occur annually; 95% of these deaths are reported in low-income economies where emergency care is often lacking.

According to WHO 2017 report, malaria causes 300 to 500 million acute episodes worldwide annually and results in around 1 million deaths, mostly in Sub-Saharan Africa. Effective emergency care can avoid these deaths, as well as those from acute respiratory and diarrheal diseases in children and from non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders.

Emergency Medical Equipment Market – Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global emergency medical equipment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global emergency medical equipment market, owing to increasing government support and funding for emergency medical services.

Many different federal agencies are contributing through funding, programs, products, and technical assistance to local and state EMS systems. These agencies include the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Department of Transportation (DOT), and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Moreover, trauma is a leading cause of death and disability in the U.S. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2014 report, for children and adults younger than age 45, trauma accounts for around 79,000 deaths annually, in comparison to 15,000 infectious disease and 49,000 non-communicable disease deaths.

Europe is expected to be the second largest contributor to the emergency medical equipment market, in terms of revenue, owing to increasing demand for emergency medical services. According to NCBI report of 2013, demand for urgent care center services in the U.K. has increased by 46% between 2006 and 2013.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Emergency Medical Equipment Market, By Product Type: Diagnostic Medical Equipment Emergency Resuscitation Equipment Personal Protective Equipment Patient Handling Equipment Other Equipment

Global Emergency Medical Equipment Market, By Application: Cardiac Care Cancer Care Respiratory Care Trauma Other Applications

Global Emergency Medical Equipment Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada By Product Type: By Application: Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe By Product Type: By Application: Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific By Product Type: By Application: Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America By Product Type: By Application: Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East By Product Type: By Application: Africa By Country: South Africa Central Africa North Africa By Product Type: By Application:



