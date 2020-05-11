Economic Impact of COVID-19 on Clinical Nutrition Market Size 2020, Industry Statistics, Business Models, Technology Development Trends, Top Companies, Forecast to 2027

The report on the Global Clinical Nutrition Market 2020 provides at the close goings-on and shakeups caused by COVID-19 pandemic. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Global Clinical Nutrition Market and offers suggestions objectively based on conditions of the market. The customized versions of the market report contain strategies according to region and country as per the request of the user.

Clinical Nutrition Market Overview:

The global clinical nutrition market report discusses possibilities for the market attaining an impressive CAGR during the forecast period of 2019-2027. Market Research Future (MRFR) predicts the possibility of clinical nutrition market size transcending the expected valuation by the end of 2027. Among factors that were discussed in the report, the growing geriatric population and the rising number of people with gastrointestinal and autoimmune diseases may impact the most.

For aged people, digesting food is an issue. At the same time, they suffer from a lack of appetite. The clinical nutrition industry is the only way out for these people. Doctors are now opting for telemedicine, which may help in getting more clients from this particular age group. Premature birth and lack of nutrition from regular meals are also becoming issues that can spur the expansion rate of the global clinical nutrition market.

However, the process and drugs needed for a better treatment may incur a high cost, which may prohibit the global clinical nutrition market growth rate.

Clinical Nutrition Market Segmentation:

MRFR’s understanding of the global clinical nutrition market has been segmented on the basis of type, and it includes sub-segments like infant nutrition, parenteral nutrition, and enteral nutrition. This will help in assessing the market in better lights and understand how better strategies can help in forming effective maps to lead the market.

The infant nutrition segment has the largest market share and it has been further segmented into milk-based, soy-based, organic, and others. The milk-based segment is expected to dominate the global market. The soy-based segment would profit from growing demand for vegan products.

The enteral nutrition segment has been segmented into standard and chronic illness to get a better peek of the market.

Clinical Nutrition Market Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is expected to be the leading region for the coming years. The regional market would gain from the massive population of China and India, who are expected to be potential customers. Major companies are looking at it as a possible solution. In North America and Europe, the market would get support from better infrastructure and high investment capacity.

Clinical Nutrition Market Competitive Landscape:

The market for clinical nutrition is all set to gain from the intense competition between companies like Abbott Laboratories, Perrigo Company Plc., Baxter International, Inc, Nestlé S.A, Groupe Danone, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hospira, Inc, Fresenius Kabi AG, and among others. This competition would gain backing from the strategic moves implemented by these companies. Most of these moves will include typical tools like mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and others. Some will increase their budget for research and development to launch better products using innovative means. Branding of these products will also impact the outcome of the global market. MRFR took effort in recording these latest changes to understand how the market can progress in the coming years.

Clinical Nutrition Industry News:

In April 2020, Array Strength announced that they would opt for a virtual consultation to avoid complications during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The company has also stated that it would cover several areas like gastrointestinal problems and various types of autoimmune diseases like ulcerative colitis, irritable bowel syndrome, and Hashimoto’s. The company is known for its personalized treatment. It believes in providing a customized solution as a generic one is often found to be less effective. They start by a general consultation and then move on to the addressing of the root cause.

