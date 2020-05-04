Drug Eluting Stents Market Size, Share, Growth, Technology Trend, Current Status By Major Key Vendors Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Biosensors International Group, Biotronik | Global Industry Grow At A Cagr Of 6.4% – 2027

A drug-eluting stent (DES) is a coronary stent which is a made up of wire that is designed to place into the arteries of patients suffering from atherosclerosis. This stent is used to hold the open artery in order to provide a drug that prevents blockage in the artery and increases the blood flow. Drug-eluting stents are basically used during coronary angioplasty procedures. Some of the types of drug-eluting stents are bare metal coronary artery stents, coronary artery restenosis, coronary artery stents, coronary revascularization, paclitaxel-eluting coronary artery stents, sirolimus-eluting coronary artery stents, and target vessel revascularization.

Rising cases of cardiovascular disease are projected to fuel the demand for drug-eluting stents which in turn is encouraging the market growth of drug-eluting stents in the years to come. Unhealthy dietary habits, lack of exercise, unhealthy lifestyles are some of the major factors resulting in an increased prevalence of the cardiovascular disease. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it was estimated in 2015 around 17.7 million people died from CVDs globally among this death around 7.4 million were coronary heart disease and 6.7 million were due to heatstroke.

As per the American Heart Association in the U.S. nearly 801,000 deaths occurred due to cardiovascular in 2016 and around 92.1 million American adults are living with some form of cardiovascular disease from this are 47.7% of females and 46% are males. Furthermore, coronary heart disease leads the 45.1% percent death in the U.S, which includes heart failure 8.5%, high blood pressure 9.1% arteries diseases 3.2% and in 2013 around 31% of global deaths were occurred due to cardiovascular diseases.

The global drug-eluting stents market was valued at US$ 2,410.8 million in 2019 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2019 – 2027)

Growing chronic disease around the globe and increasing geriatric population base rate is projected to boost the market growth of drug-eluting stents market over the forecast period

Asthma is one of the major chronic diseases which leads to heart failure thus this is expected to fuel the drug-eluting stents market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) around 235 million people are suffering currently from asthma, it was estimated around 383,000 deaths occurred due to asthma in 2015 and the strong risk factor for asthma are inhaled substances and particles that cause an allergic reaction which are exposed to the environment. The fundamental causes of asthma can be tobacco smoke, chemical irritants at the workplace and air pollution.

As per the National Institute on Aging the world’s geriatric population in 2015 was around 8.5% and it may rise around 17% by 2050. Whereas according to the United States Census Bureau in the U.S around 44.7 million older population was estimated in 2013 and it may rise around 98.2 million by 2060.

This increasing geriatric population may lead to various diseases such as coronary diseases, and hence this will boost the demand for drug-eluting stents, which is, in turn, propel market growth.

The major key players of drug-eluting stents market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Biosensors International Group, Biotronik, Lepu Medical Technology, Terumo Medical Corporation, Cook Medical, Shandong JW Medical Systems, Stentys, Abbott Vascular Inc., AlviMedica Medical Technologies Inc., Amaranth Medical, Inc., HangZhou HuaAn Biotechnology Co., Ltd, XTENT, Inc., CARDIONOVUM GmbH, Cordis Corporation KYOTO MEDICAL PLANNING Co., Ltd.

