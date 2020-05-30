Disposable Syringes Market Size, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report, 2020-2025

A recent report on Disposable Syringes Market provides a detailed analysis of the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and the latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business.

Disposable Syringes Market Size 2020

Disposable Syringes Market is valued at USD 7.29 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 11.08 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.19% over the forecast period.

Disposable Syringes Market Scope

In general, a syringe is an instrument used to insert or extract a solution from a larger body. It is usually operated by a piston pump system, which is the main method of medical treatment of patients by doctors or nurses. The main difference between a normal syringe and the disposable syringe is that disposable syringes are intended for single use and are then usually thrown away in contaminated devices. Disposable syringes allow doctors to use the item once and then discard it, so that it does not cause contamination and can speed up medical care. In addition, it is very safe and also avoids sterilization because sterilization of the syringe is no longer left to the doctor or to medical staff, but since the syringes are disposable they are discarded and are no longer needed. Disposable syringes are commonly used in modern medicine to inject drugs and vaccines or to draw blood. They are also used to inject insulin to diabetics because diabetes is one of the fastest growing diseases in the world and requires regular insulin injections to control blood sugar levels in the body.

Global disposable syringes market is segmented on the basis of product type, syringe tip, application and by region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into conventional disposable syringes and safety disposable syringes. Based on syringe tip, the market is segmented into luer-lock tip, slip-tip, eccentric tips and catheter syringe tips. Based on applications, the market is segmented into immunization injections and therapeutic injections.

The regions covered in this disposable syringes market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Based on country level, market of disposable syringes market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Disposable Syringes Market Top Key Players

Baxter International Inc.

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Health

Braun Imaxeon Pty

Becton

Feel Tech

Covidien

Henke-Sass Wolf

Nipro Medical Corporation

Novo Nordisk A/S

Retractable Technologies, Inc.

Terumo, and Vita Needle Company.

Disposable Syringes Market Latest News:

Becton Dickinson Launches a BD Intevia 1mL Disposable Auto injector

On November 15th, 2019; Becton Dickinson launched the BD Intevia 1 ml disposable auto-injector in two stages, a platform that combines an auto-injector and a pre-fill syringe in an integrated system. The design and checkpoint function of the BD Intevia 1 ml disposable auto-injector enables skin activation in two stages, allowing patients to control the injection. This design allows the pharmaceutical industry to use it for multiple drugs without customizing system components. It is equipped with a feedback indicator which can visually display the correct dose to the patient and trigger a click. These two considerations are designed to ensure patient compliance. Nine BD Intevia 1 ml single-use auto-injectors were studied in a series of user interface / device user groups to identify and eliminate or reduce the risk of using errors.

Disposable Syringes Market Dynamics-

Some of the important factors that are driving the growth of the global syringes market are increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in healthcare expenditure, growing lifestyle related diseases, etc. As per National Health Council, chronic diseases affect around 133 million Americans, which represents more than 40% of the country’s total population. By 2020, this number should reach 157 million, including 81 million under several conditions. Additionally, the increasing geriatric population and improving healthcare infrastructure are also driving the growth in global syringe market. As per WHO statistics, from 2015 to 2050, the proportion of the world’s population over 60 will increase from 12% to 22%, almost double. However, the high cost of pre-filled syringes and the availability of alternative drug delivery methods are some of the factors limiting the growth of the global syringe market. Compared to existing disposable syringes, industry participants are investing more and more in the research and development of new, more powerful chemicals, which could increase market opportunities over the forecast period

Asia pacific is expected to Witness a Fastest Growth in the Global Disposable Syringes Market

North America has been the market leader so far and is expected to remain dominant in future in the global disposable syringes market majorly due to rise in occurrence of infections which needs to be treated with the help of a therapeutic injection, the growing prevalence of various chronic conditions, which requires immunization and rising cases of diabetes. According to American Diabetes Association (ADA), approximately 34.2 million American citizens, which is nearly 10.5% of the population, had diabetes in 2017 and is expected to increase by about 54% to more between 2015 and 2030. Major manufacturers of disposable syringes also contributed by introducing new products and technologies to improve patient comfort and safety. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to the increase in awareness regarding the use of disposable syringes in the region. Due to the high population density and increased health spending in China and India, it is expected that in the near future they will become two main profitable channels for manufacturers of disposable syringes. Much of the increase in demand for disposable syringes is due to the growing number of government and private programs conducting nationwide immunization campaigns.

Key Benefits for Global Disposable Syringes Market Report–

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Disposable Syringes Market Segmentation:–

By product Type:

Conventional Disposable Syringes

Safety Disposable Syringes

By syringe tip:

Luer-Lock Tip

Slip-Tip

Eccentric Tips

Catheter Syringe Tips

By Application:

Immunization Injections

Therapeutic Injections

By Regional & Country Analysis: (North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, U.K., France, Germany, Italy,Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

