Dental Implants Market 2020, COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis, Industry Size, Analysis, Demands, Insights, Development Trends, Technology, Applications, Key Manufactures

Dental Implants Market Overview:

The global dental implants market, as discussed by the top analysts of Market Research Future (MRFR), is expected to score a valuation of more than USD 6229.8 million by 2023. The global CAGR for the market would 4.6% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

MRFR revealed several factors that can boost the dental implants market growth. One major reason that will back the prospect of the market is the emergence of various developing countries as a medical tourism hub. In Eastern Europe, Hungary is evolving as a dental tourism hub and fetches substantial revenues. The impact of the inclusion of 3D technologies to print various components is getting ample backing from several companies. Hike in disposable income is also helping people to go for dental implants, and their reliance on the latest technologies is growing. These will lead the global market in the coming days.

On the other hand, the costs are often too high, which can restrain the market from having a smooth growth.

Dental Implants Market Segmentation:

The global dental implants market, as per the discussion of MRFR, has been segmented on the basis of procedure, type of material, and end user. This segmentation allows a closer look at various factors that can impact the market outcome. Also, demographic challenges have been assessed to get insights regarding the market.

By type of material, the study of the global dental implants market has been segmented into titanium and zirconium. The zirconium segment is getting good traction.

By procedure, the report on the global dental implants market has been segmented into plate-form dental implants and root-form dental implants. Both these forms have their specific usage owing to which their contributions are becoming notable.

By end-user, the study of the dental implants market includes hospitals & clinics, and dental research laboratories. The hospitals & clinics segment is leading the global market, and it had a market share of USD 4,013.80 million in 2016. This is primarily due to the infrastructural benefit and direct demand from patients.

Dental Implants Market Regional Analysis:

North America has the upper hand in the market in terms of its advanced technologies and better investment capacity for both treatment and for research and development projects. Europe has the backing of its medical tourism hubs like Hungary that will boost the growth of the market other than its superlative technologies and better infrastructure. In Asia Pacific, the market has good chances for growth.

Dental Implants Market Competitive Analysis:

The global market for dental implants is expected to receive a boost from various companies like Bicon, LLC (US), 3M (US), BEGO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Implants Diffusion International (France), Camlog Biotechnologies AG (Switzerland), Dentsply Sirona (US), Danaher Corporation (Switzerland), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Sweden & Martina SpA (Italy), Osstem Implant Co., Ltd (South Korea), and Zimmer Biomet (US). These companies are using methods like mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, spurring investments for research and development, improved marketing strategies, launching of new products, and others as measures for their tactical growth. MRFR recorded the latest changes and steps to make the evolution of a company pertinent to understand the flow that the market is expected to produce.

Dental Implants Industry News:

The global dental implants market is getting a hit from the rising cases of COVID-19. This is happening mostly because of lockdowns all around. As a standard measure, social distancing has become the new norm. This is why people are now refraining from visiting a doctor, owing to which treatment procedures are lacking the thrust. This is adversely impacting the dental implants market.

