Custom LASIK Surgery Market Size Worth USD 4.1 Billion with CAGR of 9.6% by 2027 | Future Trends, Share Analysis, Dynamics and Insights

Custom LASIK Surgery – Alternative to Eyewear

LASIK surgery or commonly referred as Lasik surgery is a laser eye surgery or laser eye correction, which is done for the correction of hyperopia, astigmatism, and myopia. According to American Academy of Ophthamalogy, 2016, around 34 million patients were suffering from myopia in the U.S. alone. Moreover, according to the same source, around 150 million people in the U.S. wear corrective eyeglasses. Increasing demand for effective treatment of eye disorders is expected to drive growth of global custom LASAIK surgery market growth during the forecast period 2019-2027.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/86

Furthermore, increasing launch of novel and advanced products coupled with long-tern partnership between key players and regional hospitals are major growth factors in the market. In the U.S., there are around 1,050 LASIK centers that cater around 650,000 patients annually. Various government institutes are supporting custom LASIK surgery procedure that has led to development of numerous programs such as BlueCross Blue Shield QualSight. The program was launched to offer support to product development and subsidiaries on the LASIK surgery.

The global custom LASIK surgery market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,837.9 million in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2019 – 2027.

International key players need to tap into potential addressable market in emerging economies

Collaborations and partnership along with product portfolio expansion are some current trends in the global custom LASIK surgery market. Furthermore, key players in the market are focused on product approval from regulatory authorities to enhance their market position. For instance, in 2015, Abbot received the U.S. FDA approval for its iDesign Advanced WaveSca Studio. Key players in the global custom LASIK surgery market include Alcon Laboratories, Inc., Bausch & Lomb, Carl Zeiss, Inc., Abbott Medical Optics, Nidek, Inc., and Technolas Perfect Vision GmbH.

In Procedure type, wavefront-guided segment accounts for the largest revenue share

In procedure type, wavefront-guided procedure segment is expected to hold dominant position in the global custom LASIK surgery market during the forecast period. The segment is expected to account for 45.8% of the market share in 2016. The wavefront procedure involves detailed wavefront-generated measurements of light crossing through the eyes. This procedure assists patients with personalized treatment in accordance with the anatomy of the patient’s eye. It is a highly accurate and more specific compared to traditional LASIK surgery.

Browse Press Release: https://bit.ly/2Ws2oTh

Following are some of the U.S. FDA approved wavefront-guided custom LASIK systems. WaveScan System CustomVue LASIK (Abbott Medical Optics), Technolas 217z Zyoptix System for Personalized Vision Correction (Bausch + Lomb) and iDesign Advanced CustomVue LASIK System (Abbott Medical Optics).

WaveLight Allegretto Wave Eye-Q Excimer Laser System (Alcon) is another U.S. FDA approved wavefront-optimized LASIK systems.

In the recent past, topography-guided LASIK systems have received significant traction in the market. Contoura Vision with the WaveLight Allegretto Wave Eye-Q Excimer Laser System is one such example of FDA approved topography-guided LASIK system.

Increasing demand for LASIK surgery procedure in emerging economies is expected to drive growth of the market.

North America is estimated to hold dominant position in the global custom LASIK surgery market in 2016, followed by Europe. The two regions are expected to account for combined market revenue of 65.1%. However, by 2019, the global custom LASIK surgery market is expected to surpass Europe in Asia Pacific. This is owing to increased installations of LASIK systems in eye-facilities in Japan. Furthermore, Japan is expected to account for 51% market share in 2017 in Asia Pacific custom LASIK surgery. This is owing to high disposable income, increasing patient awareness, and enhanced healthcare structure, which has increased the number of LASIK surgeries in the country.

Buy This Premium Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/86

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Custom LASIK Surgery Market, By Procedure: Wavefront Guided Wavefront Optimized Topography

Global Custom LASIK Surgery Market, By Therapeutic Applications: Myopia Hyperopia Astigmatism Others



About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies, to not-for-profit organization, and startups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We excel in offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals and materials, healthcare, and food & beverages, consumer goods, packaging, semiconductors, software and services, Telecom, and Automotive. We offer syndicated market intelligence reports, customized research solutions, and consulting services.

To know more about us, please visit our website – www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: : sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837