Covid-19 Outbreak Impact on Airway Management Market 2020, Outlook, Opportunities, Key Players, Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Trends and Regional Forecast to 2025

The report encompasses the major developments within the global Airway Management Market amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough understanding of the different aspects of the market that are likely to be feel the impact of the pandemic.

Airway Management Market Overview

Airway management is the examination, planning and the use of medical devices and procedures that maintains and restores aeration in a patient during the various medical procedures such as surgeries and other medical emergencies. There has been an increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases that is predicted to be one of the high impact rendering drivers in the global market. According to WHO, 65 million people are suffering from the moderate-to-severe COPD.

The airway management system is coupled with the increase in the use of anesthesia usage, due to the increase in the surgeries that is expected to propel the demand for advanced devices. The increasing need of the emergency treatment for the prolonged illness as well as for the protracted treatments that are related to the lung diseases in children and adults is growing the market for airway management.

The global airway management market report presents the global market that is expected to cross over USD 1,764.47 million by the year 2025 at a growing CAGR of 5.2%. There has been a rise in the number of surgical procedures that is leading to the demand and the need for airway management. There has been a rising prevalence of various diseases and the growing adoption technologies in the airway management. The adoption of advanced technology and the growing awareness about the application in the use of devices in the healthcare industry is leading to the growth of the global market.

Airway Management Market Key Players

Medtronic (Ireland)

Smiths Group PLC [UK] (Smiths Medical)

Teleflex Incorporated (US)

Sunmed (US)

Vyaire Medical (US)

Vbm Medizintechnik GmbH (Germany)

Roper Technologies (US) (Verathon Inc.)

Sourcemark (US)

Salter Labs (US)

Ambu A/S (Denmark)

Intersurgical Inc (UK)

Airway Management Market segmentation

An expansive and in-depth study has been conducted in the global airway management market that can be segmented based on the various aspects. On the basis of the product type, the global market can be typically split into:

Infra-glottic

Supraglottic

Laryngoscopes

Accessories

Anesthesia masks

Othersia

And based on the applications, the global airway management market can be divided into:

Respiratory care

General anesthesia

Surgery

Others

And based on the end-user, the global airway management market can be classified into:

Surgical centers

Hospitals

Others

Hospitals are also playing an important role in the growth of the airway management that is used for the various medical conditions that is playing a vital role in maintaining the respiration of the patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The surgical centers are medical facilities that conduct surgeries and other related procedures.

Airway Management Market Regional analysis

Geographically, the global airway management market is widespread and the America region holds the largest market share due to the rising number of road accidents. The European region holds the second-largest share with the increasing surgical procedures and Germany accounts for approximately 0.86 million surgical procedures. And the fastest growing market in the airway management on account of the increasing awareness about the technological advancements and applications of airway management systems. While some factors affect the growth of the global airway management market.

Airway Management Industry news

Vyaire Medical Inc. has announced a HHS contract for producing 22,000 ventilators production due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will be used for treating patients suffering breathing difficulties as a result of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The company has accelerated the production and delivery of ventilators and other essential medical equipment when needed.

