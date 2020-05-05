COVID-19 Impacting on Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market 2020: Top Strategy Driven Priorities for Healthcare Big Data Analytics Industry Players

Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market Research Report 2020, Size, Growth, Share, Trends and Industry Analysis By Type (Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, and Others), Product (Hardware, Software, and Service), Application (Financial Analytics, Clinical Analytics, Operational & Administrative Analytics, Population Health Analytics, and Others), Mode of Delivery (On-Premise Model, Cloud-Based Model), End User (Healthcare Provider, Pharmaceutical Industry, Biotechnology Industry, Academic Organizations, and Others), and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa)—Global Forecast till 2025

Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market overview

Big data analytics is the complex process of discovering information that includes the hidden patterns, market trends, customer preferences, and then unknown correlations that are helping the organizations for making informed clinical and business decisions. The field of healthcare analytics is enormous with multiple diverse areas, especially clinical delivery, operational efficiency, and personalized medicine. Moreover, healthcare big data analytics helps in optimizing the process-oriented expenditures in the healthcare industry for integrating performance modelling with financial and predictive care monitoring and so on.

The big data analytics in the healthcare sector is increasingly being adopted with the electronic health record and electronic medical record in the healthcare sector and the increasing government initiatives for the development and growth of the healthcare sector that will provide favourable conditions for the growth of the market during the years to come. The other factors such as the increasing volume of the healthcare data that is generated, and is expected for propelling the growth of the global healthcare big data analytics market.

The global healthcare big data analytics market report showcases the growth rate of the market that is held to a valuation of USD 12, 800.6 million for the year 2018 and is projected to register the valuation of USD 60,966.8 million by the year 2025 at a surging CAGR of 24.98% for the forecast period till 2023.

Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the Global Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner, Cotiviti (Verscend Technologies), Citiustech, Health Catalyst, IBM, Inovalon, McKesson Corporation, Medeanalytics, Optum, 3M, Oracle, SAS Institute Inc., and SCIO Health Analytics (An EXL Company).

Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market segmentation

The global healthcare big data analytics market can be broadly segmented on the basis of the product, type, application, mode of delivery, and end users. As per the report, the global market can be segmented based on the type, as:

Predictive analytics

Descriptive analytics

Prescriptive analytics

Others

And based on the products, the global healthcare big data analytics market can be split into:

Software

Hardware

Service

And based on the applications, the global market can be divided into:

Clinical analytics

Financial analytics

Operational and administrative analytics

Population health analytics

Others

By the mode of delivery, the global healthcare big data analytics market can be classified into:

Cloud-based model

On-premise model

Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market Regional analysis

The global healthcare big data analytics market report presents the major key regions that are contributing to the growth of the market. These regions include Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas, Middle East and Africa. The American region can be further divided into the countries of US and Canada. Moreover, the European healthcare big data analytics market can be segmented into Eastern Europe and Western Europe (France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and the rest of Western Europe). And the healthcare big data analytics market in the Asia-Pacific region that includes the countries of South Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia and the rest of Asia-Pacific.

Healthcare Big Data Analytics Industry news

Baring Private Equity Asia will be acquiring the healthcare analytics company naed CitiusTech. The formal agreement has been signed and it is expected to be one of the largest buyouts in the healthcare tech space with the involvement of an Indian company. This deal will be valuing at a little over $1 billion.

