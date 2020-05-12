COVID-19 Impact on mHealth Applications Market Size & Share 2020- Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Growth by Forecast to2023

mHealth Applications Market Overview

mHealth is an innovative practice that uses smartphones for keeping track of the health of the patient. This form of health application is quite trending and is improving the outcomes and lifestyles of the patients. It is aiding in the minimization of the chronic disease cases. mHealth is changing the perspective of traditional health practices and is creating a path for an innovative future of healthcare. It has been developing at a faster rate for the past few years.

The mHealth application aids in checking and maintaining the health activities with the help of technology that includes Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and mobile networks. The data that is collected from mHealth applications helps in assisting the medical professionals, patients and others such. These applications work on mobile phones, tablets, desktops, etc. are used for enhancing the patient experience.

The global mHealth application market report presents the global scenario of the market where it shows a growth potential in the forecast period till 2023. The market value will be reaching USD 100.2 billion in the year 2023, with a healthy growing CAGR. This application helps in the smoothing of physician treatment methods that provides ease for the patients. There has been a replacement in the healthcare delivery systems and models, where nowadays the models are patient-centric and many users are adopting mHealth platforms for quality health services.

mHealth Applications Market segmentation

The global mHealth applications market has been quite trending and the report gives a clear picture of the current market landscape based on the historical data and future analysis in terms of market value, size and volume. On the basis of the type, the global mHealth market can be split into:

Diagnosis and treatment

Monitoring applications

Education and awareness

Healthcare management

Wellness and prevention

Others

As per the report, the monitoring application holds the dominant share of about 53.8% in the previous year of 2016. The report also presents a clear picture of the growing technological advancements, macro economical and other governing factors that are contributing to the growth of the global market.

mHealth Applications Market Regional analysis

As seen globally, it can be analyzed that the European market holds the largest market share with a growth rate of 31.7% in the year of 2016. The Asia-Pacific region holds the second largest share in the global mHealth applications market and is fastest growing, followed by the North American region. The APAC will be growing at a CAGR of 33.7% during the forecast period from 2017-2023. However, the North American market is catching up and will reach USD 28762.1 million by the year 2023. Moreover, the Middle East and Africa mHealth applications market was valued at USD 1334.9 in the year 2016 and will be growing at a steady pace during the aforementioned forecast period.

Industry news

Medtronic, a US-based company that distributes medical equipment, has partnered with Capital District Physicians’ Health Plan Inc., on an outcomes-based agreement for increasing the quality and improving the access to diabetes care. This strategic partnership will mark the first agreement in New York for incorporating a patient engagement program.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries.

