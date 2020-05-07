Covid-19 Impact On LASIK Eye Surgery Market Size 2020, Global Industry Project SWOT Analysis, Key Players, Technology Development Trend, Forecast to 2022

The report takes a look at major developments within the Global LASIK Eye Surgery Market 2020 amidst the pandemic of the COVID-19 virus. It offers a perspective on the economic scenario and efforts to be taken post the passing of the pandemic.

LASIK Eye Surgery Market Overview

The laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis or LASIK is a form of laser eye surgery that alters the shape of the cornea for the reduction or the elimination of the use of glasses and contact lenses. This eye surgery is a long-term alternative for people who wear glasses. The LASIK surgery is also used for treating hyperopia and astigmatism. It is the most common type of refractive surgery that is used for treating vision problems and according to the report published by the World Health Organization in the year 2015, around 285 million people that have vision impairment and a report indicates that myopia affects almost 1.89 billion people all over the world.

The increasing effects of myopia will be affecting around 2.56 billion people by the end of 2020. The rise in the aging population is positively impacting the growth of the LASIK treatment market. There has been an increased number of vision problems all around the globe at an alarming rate. There are some factors that are affecting the vision, with the change in the environmental factors and the changing lifestyle of the global population.

The global LASIK eye surgery market report presents the changing aspects of the market with the government support, research and development that is adding fuel to the growth of the eye surging market. The global LASIK eye surgery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2017-2022.

LASIK Eye Surgery Market Key Players

Some of key the players in the market are Abbott Inc. (U.S.), Alcon Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), AMO Manufacturing USA, LLC (U.S.), Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (U.S.), Carl Zeiss, Inc. (Germany), LaserSight Technologies, Inc (U.S.), Nidek Inc. (Japan)

LASIK Eye Surgery Market segmentation

The global LASIK eye surgery market has been segmented in various ways, mostly on the basis of type, vision error and the end user. There has been an increase in the demand for laser eye surgeries and a rise in awareness about this surgery has been driving the market growth for the same. Therefore, based on the type, the global LASIK eye surgery market can be split into:

Wavefront-guided

Wavefront optimized

Topography guided

All laser

And on the basis of the vision error, the global market can be divided into:

Astigmatism

Myopia

Hyperopia

Others

Myopia has been sub-segmented as:

Induced or acquired

Simple

Pseudomyopia

Degenerative

Nocturnal

Others

Lastly, on the basis of the end-user, the global LASIK eye surgery market can be classified into:

LASIK centers

Eye care clinic

Hospitals

Others

LASIK Eye Surgery Market Regional analysis

In the global LASIK eye surgery market, American region dominates the market owing to the well-developed technology with the increasing population affected with the vision problems, high healthcare spending, and the increasing government support for research and development. The European market holds the second position and is expected to drive the market with the increasing investments in the countries of Germany and France.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing with the increasing demand for new treatment methods in countries of China and India that is growing in the market across the globe.

LASIK Eye Surgery Industry news

Abbott Laboratories ABT has announced the launch of a lab-based serology blood test for detecting the presence of the antibody IgG that can tell if the person has COVID-19 or not. These tests will be available on the ARCHITECT i1000SR and i2000SR laboratory instruments and the company also has the third test for coronavirus after the m2000 molecular laboratory system.

