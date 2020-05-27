COVID-19 Impact on Acne Treatment Market Size, Growth Insights, Latest Trends, Regional Insights, Competitive Outlook and Share Analysis By 2023

Acne Treatment Market Overview

Global Acne Treatment Market size is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 5.3% by 2023. Acne, also referred to as acne vulgaris, is a skin disease caused by the clogging of hair follicles with oily or dead skin cells. The condition of the skin can be persistent even after treatment. Acne is estimated to affect areas of the skin with a relatively high number of oil glands, i.e., the face, upper chest, and back. Pustules, nodules, papules, cystic lesions, among others, are common symptoms of the disease. Acne is common among adolescents.

Rising prevalence of acne and the rising adolescent population are the key drivers of the growth of the acne treatment market during the forecast period. As reported by the Acne and Rosacea Society of Canada, 90% of adolescents in Canada were affected by acne in 2016. Moreover, it has been estimated that 5 million people have acne in the region. In addition, cosmetic expenditure and increasing awareness of the disease are driving the growth of the acne treatment market. According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, in 2016, the Americans spent more than USD 13.5 billion on aesthetic procedures (surgical and non-surgical). The estimated increase from 2014 was around USD 1.5 billion.

However, factors such as the reported cases of acute reactions induced by non-prescription acne treatment products and the high cost of therapeutic procedures such as microdermabrasion, dermabrasion, and others hinder the market growth during the forecast period. As stated in the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the total cost of dermabrasion in 2016 was calculated at around USD 1,162, excluding anesthetic and other associated costs.

Acne Treatment Market Segmentation

The global market for acne treatment is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, treatment modality, and end-users.

By type, the market is segmented into inflammatory acne, comedonal acne, cystic acne, post-surgical/wound acne, and others.

By treatment, the acne treatment market is classified into medication, therapeutic devices, and others. The segment for medication is-sub segmented into antibiotics, retinoid, and others. The segment for antibiotics is further segmented into erythromycin, clindamycin, and others. The segment for retinoid is further segmented into adapalene, tretinoin, others. The segment for therapeutic devices is sub-segmented into lasers, microdermabrader, dermabradors, and others.

Based on the treatment modality, the acne treatment market is segmented into oral, topical, and injectable.

On the basis of end-users, the acne treatment market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, pharmacies & drug stores, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Acne Treatment Market Regional Analysis

The global acne treatment market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas dominates the global acne treatment market. The well-developed healthcare industry and a growing patient population are the key factors for the growth of the acne treatment market in the Americas. In addition, changing lifestyles and rising cosmetic spending have spurred the growth of the acne treatment market in the region. In addition, the emergence of developed economies such as the U.S. and Canada within the region is driving the growth of the acne treatment market.

Europe is second in the acne treatment market share, followed by the Asia Pacific. Factors such as the availability of research funding, a growing patient population, and a rising adolescent population in the area are key drivers of market growth in the region. According to Eurostat, there were nearly 507 million inhabitants in the region in 2014. Approximately 79 million children aged up to 14 years were among this population.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region due to the rising prevalence of acne and rapidly developing economies such as India and China. According to the Indian Journal of Pediatric Dermatology, around 200 million to 300 million people in India were projected to suffer from acne in 2017. In addition, the advancement of the healthcare sector in the area is driving the growth of the acne treatment market.

The Middle East & Africa has the lowest share in the global acne treatment market. This can be ascribed to the prevalence of weak economies, strong government policies, and lack of healthcare facilities, particularly in the African region. The bulk of the market for acne treatment in the Middle East and Africa is in the Middle East. This can be ascribed to a well-developed healthcare sector and massive spending on healthcare by developed economies such as Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Kuwait within the region.

Acne Treatment Market Competitive Outlook

The major players for the global acne treatment market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), ALLERGAN (Republic of Ireland), Valeant (Canada), Roche Holding AG (Switzerland), Stiefel Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (U.K), Galderma S.A. (Switzerland), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Bayer AG (Germany), and others.

