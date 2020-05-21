COVID-19 Drives Preclinical Imaging Market 2020: Demand for Non-Invasive Small Animal Imaging Techniques to Positively Impact Preclinical Imaging Industry Growth

Preclinical Imaging Market Analysis

The global preclinical imaging market was valued USD 2.01 billion in 2017 and is likely to develop at a 6.3% CAGR between 2018- 2023, according to the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Preclinical imaging, simply put, is a means of visualizing living animals for research purposes like drug development. Researchers use imaging modalities to observe changes at the molecular level, tissue, or organ, in animals responding to environmental or physiological changes. It has wide applications, including cardiac imaging, orthopedic, functional & anatomical neuroimaging, cancer research, infectious diseases, inflammation, cardiology, and neurology.

Various factors are adding to the global preclinical imaging market growth. These factors, as per the new MRFR report, include technological advances in molecular imaging, demand for small animal imaging techniques that are non-invasive, and the rising funds to support preclinical researches.

On the contrary, procedural and technological limitations related to standalone systems, significant operational and installation costs related to preclinical imaging modalities, and strict regulatory framework which governs preclinical researchers are factors that may limit the global preclinical imaging market growth over the forecast period.

Preclinical Imaging Market Segmentation

The MRFR report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global preclinical imaging market based on reagent and modality.

By modality, the global preclinical imaging market is segmented into magnetic particle imaging systems, photoacoustic imaging system, micro-CT, micro-ultrasound, micro-MRI, nuclear imaging systems, and optical imaging systems. Of these, optical imaging systems will lead the market over the forecast period.

By reagent, the global preclinical imaging market is segmented into preclinical CT contrast agents, preclinical ultrasound contrast agents, preclinical nuclear imaging reagents, preclinical MRI contrast agents, and preclinical optical imaging reagents. Of these, preclinical optical imaging reagents will dominate the market over the forecast period.

Preclinical Imaging Market Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global preclinical imaging market covers the recent trends and growth opportunities across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), & the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will lead the market over the forecast period. Factors adding market growth include the rising funds to support preclinical researches, demand for small-animal imaging techniques that are non-invasive, technological advances in molecular imaging, and the presence of well-established players. Besides, the quick adoption of new molecular imaging technologies, robust research and development infrastructure for life science researches, and rising preference for multimodality systems are also adding market growth.

The global preclinical imaging market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period for the rising funds to support preclinical researches and efforts by the government to offer improved diagnostics services.

The global preclinical imaging market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period. Factors boosting the market growth include huge patient pool suffering from different chronic diseases, efforts for modernizing the healthcare sector, improving economic conditions, evolving regulatory scenario in different Asian countries, and increasing number of translational research activities. Besides, rising private-public investments for supporting radioisotope production and constant support by the government for biotechnology and pharmaceutical research and development are also adding market growth.

The global preclinical imaging market in the MEA will have the smallest share over the forecast period.

Preclinical Imaging Market Key Players

Eminent players profiled in the preclinical imaging market report include Trifoil Imaging (US), Aspect Imaging (Israel), Miltenyi Biotec GmbH (Germany), LI-COR, Inc. (US), Mediso Ltd. (Hungary), Milabs B.V. (The Netherlands), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), MR Solutions (UK), and Bruker Corporation (US). Industry players have incorporated strategies such as contracts, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, geographic expansions, new product launches and developments, partnerships, research and development, and strategic alliances to create a niche in the market and also cater to the consumers growing needs.

