COVID-19 Drives Next Generation Sequencing Market Share 2020, Global Industry Size, Growth, SWOT Analysis, Top Companies, Competitor Landscape, Regional Outlook

According to latest Next Generation Sequencing Market Analysis 2019 to 2025 report, the Next Generation Sequencing Market is expected to grow at healthy CAGR by 2023. Report include insightful analysis done Next Generation Sequencing Industry expertise which comprises valuable historical and forecast information on Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Segments by Technology (Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing and Whole Exome Sequencing), Workflow (Pre-Sequencing, Sequencing, and Data Analysis), Application (Oncology, Clinical Investigation, Reproductive Health, Human Leukocyte Antigen Typing or Immune System Monitoring, Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development, Agrigenomics & Forensics, Consumer Genomics) and Region – Global Forecast till 2025

Next generation sequencing (NGS) is a modern method of sequencing which can allow sequencing of DNA and RNA nucleotides in molecules at a much faster pace. It has gained recognition owing to its low cost of testing and faster detection of abnormalities in samples. The global next generation sequencing market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) looks at various platforms of NGS, applications of the technology, and future prospects for the period of 2019 to 2025 (forecast period). It even takes into view the impact of COVID-19 and analyses its effects on the market.

Get a FREE Sample with Complete TOC By Considering the COVID-19 impact on Global Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6354

Next Generation Sequencing Market Scope

The global next generation sequencing market can reach a valuation of USD 20,347.45 million by 2023. It is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 18.05% over the forecast period. Major factors driving market growth include growth of genome mapping programs, advanced in diagnostic kits, and technological advances in genomics and molecular biology. Huge demand for personalized medicine owing to the alarming cases of chronic diseases such as cancer can fuel the market demand. Advantages of NGS over Sanger sequencing in terms of reading speed, low sample size, accuracy, and cost can drive the market demand.

However, ethical issues pertaining to genome sequencing, lack of awareness, and difficulties in management of large volumes of data can hamper the market growth.

Next Generation Sequencing Market Segmentation

The global next-generation sequencing market has been segmented into technology, workflow, application, and end user.

Based on technology, the global next-generation sequencing market has been divided into whole-genome sequencing, whole-exome sequencing, and targeted sequencing & resequencing. The targeted sequencing & resequencing segment has been further divided into DNA-based targeted sequencing & resequencing and RNA-based targeted sequencing & resequencing.

Based on workflow, the global next-generation sequencing market has been divided into pre-sequencing, sequencing, and data analysis. The pre-sequencing segment has been further segmented into NGS-semi-automated library preparation kits, NGS library preparation kits, NGS automated library preparation kits, and clonal amplification. The data analysis segment is further segmented into NGS primary data analysis, NGS secondary data analysis, and NGS tertiary data analysis.

Applications of the market comprise agrigenomics & forensics, oncology, human leukocyte antigen typing or immune system monitoring, drug development, clinical investigation, reproductive health, metagenomics, epidemiology, consumer genomics, and others. The oncology segment has been sub-segmented into companion diagnostics, diagnostics & screening, oncology screening, and others. The clinical investigation segment has been further segmented into non-communicable diseases, infectious diseases, inherited diseases, idiopathic diseases, and others. The reproductive health segment has been further divided into newborn or genetic screening, non-invasive prenatal testing, pre-implantation genetic testing, and single-gene analysis.

End-users of the market are pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and others.

Next Generation Sequencing Market Regional Analysis

Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are regions taken into consideration with respect to the global next generation sequencing market.

Americas held the largest market share owing to advances in sequencing, applications in genomics, and availability of funds for research and development. Utilization of phylogenetic markers for the study of microbial cultures will favor the regional NGS market.

Europe can hold the second position in the global next generation sequencing market owing to the focus of molecular research companies for developing better products.

APAC is predicted to showcase a robust growth rate during the forecast period due to technological breakthroughs in sequencing and investments by healthcare companies for developing accurate diagnostic testing kits. Full genome sequencing was used in the isolation of the COVID-19 pathogen from patients and the virus strain was replicated in Vero cells for further study.

Next Generation Sequencing Market Competition Outlook

BGI, Agilent Technologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Charles River, Illumina, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Genome Life Sciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GenScript, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Qiagen, Xcelris Genomics, Macrogen, Inc., and Eurofins Scientific are key players of the global next generation sequencing market.

Next Generation Sequencing Industry News

Roche decided to acquire Stratos Genomics for developing its nanopore sequencing technology. The technology of the latter can assist Roche for attaining DNA samples for individual genetic disorders.

Table Of Contents





1. REPORT PROLOGUE





2. MARKET INTRODUCTION



2.1. Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.2.1. Research Objective

2.2.2. Assumptions

2.2.3. Limitations



3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3.1. Overview

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation



4. MARKET DYNAMICS



4.1. Overview

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Restraints

4.4. Opportunities



5. MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

…Continued

Obtain Premium Research Report Details, Considering the impact of COVID-19 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/next-generation-sequencing-market-6354

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.