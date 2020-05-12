COVID-19 Analysis on 3D Bioprinting Market Size, Growth Estimation, Key Players, Share Value, Global Trends and Insights By 2023

3D Bioprinting Market Analysis

The global 3D bioprinting market size is expected to reach a valuation of USD 1,923.02 million by 2023. 3D bioprinting comprises a range of printing methods for the creation of biomedical parts using cells and biomaterials. It can print living structures which can mimic the nature of living organisms. It uses bioink mixed with living cells or seeded cells for the purpose of creating new organs or internal organization of cells. Developments in tissue engineering, bioengineering, and materials science are used in the creation of skin grafts, implants, bone grafts, and 3D printed organs. The global 3D bioprinting market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) presses on useful drivers, trends, and challenges for the period of 2018 to 2023 (forecast period).

It can expand by exhibiting a CAGR of 24.59% during the forecast period. Rise in the number of cases of organ failure due to accidents is likely to favor the market. 3D bioprinting can close the demand-supply gap and assist the healthcare industry. Opportunities in the manufacture of pills and drugs as well as prosthetics will be beneficial to the market.

Investments in research and development as well as funding by venture capital firms are facilitating market growth. Entry of new firms is bound to bolster the global 3D bioprinting market potential. For instance, Organovo Holdings has entered into a multi-year agreement with Merck allowing the former to gain access to the latter’s bioprinting platform. Companies are acquiring startups in order to extend their reach into the new technology.

3D Bioprinting Market Segmentation

The 3D bioprinting market report is segmented by technology, material, application, and end-user.

By Technologies the 3D bioprinting market segmented into are laser-assisted bioprinting, microextrusion bioprinting, magnetic 3D bioprinting, and inkjet 3D bioprinting. Microextrusion bioprinting is being used to increase the densities of cell structures and the use of bioinks for creating cell matrices.

By material, the 3D bioprinting market is segmented into living cells, extracellular matrices, and hydrogels. Living cells held a major market share due to the use of in-air microfluidics. Its compatibility with biomaterials will propel the global 3D bioprinting market revenues till 2023.

Major applications in the 3D bioprinting market include research and clinical applications.

End-users in the 3D bioprinting market include pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and research organizations & academic institutes.

3D Bioprinting Market Regional Analysis

Based on regions, the 3D bioprinting market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas held a large share of the global 3D bioprinting market owing to a rise in research and development, increased healthcare budget, development of healthcare infrastructure, and a large patient pool. Rise of organ transplants is the main driver of the regional market growth. There are 113,000 people on the waiting list for organ transplants in the U.S. alone.

Europe held a sizeable 3D bioprinting market share owing to the large potential in the U.K., Germany, and France. According to research conducted by a team at Swansea University in the U.K., an artificial bone matrix using regenerative material made of gelatin, calcium phosphate, and others.

3D Bioprinting Market Competition Outlook

Top 3D bioprinting industry key players include Allevi, Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., Nano3D Biosciences Inc., FUJIFILM Wako Automation Corporation, Stratasys Ltd., Regenovo Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Aspect Biosystems Ltd., Cellink AB, Poietis, Organovo Holdings Inc., REGENHU Ltd., and EnvisionTEC GmbH

Covid-19 News

CLECELL, a Korean company, has developed a respiratory epithelium using its proprietary 3D bioprinting technology. The model can act as an acid test for research on various viruses. Researchers are using it for developing a vaccine for the COVID-19 virus.

We at MRFR are studying the Impact of COVID-19 on various industry and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis. These studies help you to understand the drop and rise, owing to the impact of COVID-19 on these market.

