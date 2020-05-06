Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact on In Vitro Fertilization Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis By Size, Growth, Merger, Share, Trends, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2023

In Vitro Fertilization Industry news

In Vitro Fertilization Market Overview

In Vitro Fertilization is an assisted reproductive technology that involves the retrieval of eggs from a woman’s ovaries and then fertilizing with sperm in vitro. This process involves removing an ovum from the woman’s ovaries and then letting the sperm fertilize in a liquid in the laboratory. In Vitro Fertilization is one of the widely used treatments for assisting couples who have infertility issues.

There has been a large number of cases of infertility over the past few years that has introduced the need for In Vitro Fertilization. The development of advanced research and technologies that includes lens less imaging of the sperms is driving the demand for in vitro fertilization in the coming years. According to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, the inability to reproduce affects around 6.7 million women all around the globe that is almost 11% of the reproductive population.

The global In Vitro Fertilization market report showcases a number of cases where this treatment is assisting a lot of couples with infertility issues. The overall market is anticipated to reach a high market value for the forecast period from 2018-2023, owing to the increasing trend of delayed pregnancies, the rising success rate of IVF, and the increasing disposable incomes of the customers.

In Vitro Fertilization Market Companies Covered

Cooper Surgical Fertility, Cook Medical, Oxford Gene Technology, Merck KGaA, INVO Bioscience, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Genea Limited, Irvine Scientific, Vitrolife, GENEA BIOMEDIX.

The report offers insights into the leading market players and presents an assessment of their current market position. Company information with regards to revenue, segmental share, geographical income, SWOT, growth strategies, new product launch, M&A activities, and the latest R&D initiatives is also available in the document.

In Vitro Fertilization Market segmentation

This report has been prepared taking into account all the market dynamics that is playing a major role in the growth of the global InVitro Fertilization market. The base year has been taken as 2017. The scope of the research has been expanded and the report offers the segmental analysis based on the product, type and end-users.

Based on the product, the global market can be split into:

Devices (Sperm separation system, Ovum aspiration pump, Imaging systems, Cerosystem, Micromanipulator)

Reagents (embryo Culture media, sperm processing media, cryopreservation media, ovum processing media)

On the basis of type, the global IVF market can be divided into:

In-vitro fertilization

Intrauterine insemination

Intracytoplasmic sperm injection

IVF using donor eggs

Nad by end-user, the market can be classified into:

Hospitals

Fertility clinics

Clinical research centers

In Vitro Fertilization Market Regional analysis

The presence of basic regulatory frameworks and regulations has helped in assisting the reproduction technologies such as In Vitro Fertilization that has gained quick acceptance in the developed economies, but the penetration of this treatment remains slower in the developing economies. Several countries in American and European regions have recorded low birth rate and less fertility rates that has led to the high demand for IVF treatment options, owing to its various socioeconomic factors. Hence, such technologies are becoming more popular and meanwhile the countries of India, Mexico and China are also catching up this latest trend.

