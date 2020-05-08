Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact on Global Digital Radiology Devices Market Size, Report 2020, Technology Development, Demand Overview, Industry Growth Rate, Company Profile, Share Analysis

The report takes a look at major developments within the global Digital Radiology Devices Market amidst the pandemic of the COVID-19 virus. It offers a perspective on the economic scenario and efforts to be taken post the passing of the pandemic.

Digital Radiology Devices Market Overview

The most immediate benefit of digital radiology devices is that they allow the deployment of a completely digital image data management and communication system, with electronically stored and accessible photographs at any moment. Thus, the delivery of images in medical facilities through internet-based technology can be done electronically without including the risk of losing data. Certain benefits include better dosage performance, patient throughput, and a wider dynamic range of automated sensors with potential elimination of patient x-ray exposure.

Since the devices can be placed on desks, one benefit of these devices is better clinical utility. To date, only a handful clinical trials have been performed with flat-panel devices based on selenium. In addition, the higher DQE values of most digital detectors relative to screen-film hybrids indicate that digital devices have the ability to substantially minimize patient exposure without even a loss in image quality in addition to offering improved quality. Efforts are being made to improve both optical x-ray quality and intensity.

The global demand for automated radiology tools anticipated a substantial growth over the forecast period. The had a valuation of USD 8146.54 million in 2018 and is projected to rise throughout the forecast period at a CAGR of 10.8 percent. Digital radiology device is one of the market’s main segments, and is anticipated to expand at the highest growth rate. The key factors driving overall growth typically involve: increased growth in medical device technology innovation, increased economic development, increased demand for portable imaging equipment, and increased digital radiology uses.

Digital Radiology Devices Market Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global digital radiology devices market are Agfa-Gevaert Group, Canon Inc, Carestream Health Inc, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Konica Minolta, Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens, Varian Medical Systems, Inc, Shimadzu Corporation, Hologic, Nucleotech Medical Systems International Limited, Protec GmbH & Co. KG

Digital Radiology Devices Market Segmentation

The study on the demand for digital radiology devices market discusses the business structure focused on all of the key market categories. This segment based research, along with regional study, helps understand the underlying facets of the market. The report provided sufficient data and analysis on each of the segments of the market with a view to presenting an accurate and thorough overview of the entire market. The report also provides forecasts on each of the local and regional segments. On the basis of type, the global market for digital radiology devices market has been segmented into Portable Digital Radiology System and Stationary Digital Radiology Systems. Based on methods, the market is further segmented into direct radiography and computed radiology. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Orthopedic Imaging, Chest Imaging, Dental Imaging, Cardiovascular Imaging, and Mammography Imaging. And by end user, the market has been segmented into Diagnostic Centers and Hospitals & Clinics.

Digital Radiology Devices Market Regional Overview

Asia-Pacific seems to be the fastest rising market for digital radiology devices due to the rising investment in new imaging devices, the emergence of a large pool of patients and the rapid development of the technology. Furthermore, due to increasingly rising economies and growing supply of funds, and rising demand for advanced radiology products, many companies are seeking to expand their presence in the region. The digital radiology devices industry in the Middle East and Africa is projected to expand at a steady rate. Europe is expected to maintain the second-largest spot onto the worldwide market for digital radiology devices.

Digital Radiology Devices Industry News

An academic medical facility, Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Health has built the DRX-Revolution Nano as a unit entirely dedicated to the NICU, in an attempt to prevent the necessary spread of adult patient-acquired outbreak on other hospital floors. The DRX-Revolution Nano Handheld X-ray device from Carestream Health helps the youngest patients of Virginia Commonwealth University Health System remain healthy to its Intensive care Unit (NICU).

