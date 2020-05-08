Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact on Biosensors Market Share 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Growth, Trends and Demand

Biosensors Market overview

Biosensors are devices that are used for collecting the information using biological samples. These types of sensors have a biological recognition unit and transducer that interact with antibodies and enzymes and change the bio-elemental properties into electric signals. The use of biosensors is quite extensive in various applications such as in agriculture, medicine, biodefense, etc. Biosensors are quite popular because they provide low-cost and quick results, they are also easier to operate and portable.

There have been a lot of developments in the field of nanotechnology, relating to biosensors that have facilitated the innovations and creation of advanced products that will benefit the consumers. The use of biosensors have been quite prevalent in the healthcare sector with the precise diagnosis and detection of the disease. Moreover, the demand for disposable, cost-effective and user-friendly devices are also some of the factors that are increasing the demand for biosensors.

The global Biosensor Market report presents the study of the overall market with the expansive analysis of the market that will reach a market value of USD 35,729.14 million by the forecast year 2025 and will be growing at a healthy CAGR of 9.7%. Numerous opportunities have been created for the market players and the production of biosensor devices have been extensively increasing.

Biosensors Market segmentation

This report showcases the overall market landscape for biosensors and the various qualitative and quantitative assessments that play an important role in the growth of the biosensor market. The market has been segmented on the basis of the end-user, technology and applications.

On the basis of the technology, the overall biosensor market can be split into:

Optical biosensors

Electrochemical biosensors

Piezoelectric biosensors

Thermal biosensors

And on the basis of end-user, the global biosensor market can be divided into:

Research laboratories

Home diagnostics

Point of care

Food industry

Security

Biodefense

And lastly, as per the application segment, the global biosensor market can be classified into:

Industrial process

Food toxicity

Medical testing

Agricultural testing

Biosensors Market Regional analysis

The global biosensor market has been segmented on the basis of major regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and the Rest of the World. The growing aging population, increasing health awareness and the rising lifestyle diseases that are used in the home applications of the biosensor markets. The European region is the second-largest market share that is driven by the rise in diagnostic requirements that is boosting the growth of the global biosensor market.

The Asian-Pacific region is also growing attributing to the rising clinical outcomes, with a large population base and the various advancements in medical devices and other equipment. The report also shows the market share, values and size in the global biosensor market.

Industry news

Siemens Healthineers AG has developed an antibody test for SARS-CoV-2 virus that has caused the chronic COVID-19 pandemic. This test will be available in the month of May 2020 for identifying the individuals that have been detected with COVID-19 virus. This rapid test will detect the IgG and other antibodies in the human blood.

