Coronavirus Business Impact: Dental Software Market Size, Share 2020, Global Industry Analysis By Trends, Growth, COVID 19 Analysis, Opportunities, Challenges, Statistics, And Regional Forecast To 2027

Dental software is software used by oral health professionals for diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Management of appointments, scheduling of operations, and maintenance of dental records are main drivers of the adoption of the software. The global dental software market report compiled by Market Research Future (MRFR) covers drivers, challenges, and new developments for the period of 2018 to 2027 (forecast period). The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 and its impact on the demand of the software has also been included in report.

Dental Software Market Analysis

The global dental software market can reach a valuation of USD 4,185.5 billion by 2027. It is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period. Technological advances in dental imaging and the large geriatric populace are two of the biggest drivers of the market. According to the UNFPA, the geriatric population can reach a number of 1.3 billion by 2050. In addition, their low immunity makes them vulnerable to oral health diseases.

Rise of dental surgeries, adoption of digital dental radiography systems, and advances in dental equipment can fuel the demand for dental software. Moreover, the large number of dentists and dental clinics can drive the demand for software for tracking appointments and providing prime customer service. Efficiencies in dental operations and use of intraoral cameras to gain accurate images of the mouth can bode well for the market.

High prices of digital dental system and complexities in the operation of the system can impede the market growth.

Dental Software Market Segmentation

The global dental software market has been segmented into type, application, and deployment.

Based on type, the market has been segmented into patient education software, practice management software, treatment planning software, patient communication software, and dental imaging software.

Major applications of the market are clinical application and administrative.

Based on deployment, the market is divided into on-premise model and web-based/cloud-based model.

Dental Software Market Regional Analysis

Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are regions taken into consideration with respect to the global dental software market.

The Americas held the largest market share owing to government support in assisting the dental industry in thriving. The U.S. held a share of 88% in North America in 2015. Large numbers of orthodontists and dental clinics can create demand for dental software.

Europe can showcase substantial growth in the market owing to awareness of the benefits of oral health and various options for cosmetic dentistry. APAC, on the other hand, can grow at a rapid pace owing to a plethora of opportunities for dental software in countries such as Japan and others.

Dental Software Market Competition Outlook

Planmeca oy, Datacon Dental Systems, Open Dental Software Inc., Ace Dental Software, Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., Dentimax LLC, Abeldent Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., Consult-pro, Henry Schein, Inc., Medicloud, Patterson Dental, Dexis, LLC, Imageworks Corporation, and Gendex Dental System are key players of the global dental software market.

Dental Software Industry News

A new software has been developed for the easy detection of the mandibular canal, a canal located in both sides of the jaw. Artificial intelligence has been integrated into the software for easy detection by scientists at the Finnish Center for Artificial Intelligence and Alan Turing Institute by training the software to recognize it by feeding 3D cone beam CT data scans.

