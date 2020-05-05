Collagen Peptides Market Size, Growth and Industry Report 2020-2025

Collagen Peptides Market delivers a succinct analysis of industry size, regional growth and revenue forecasts for the upcoming years. The report further sheds light on significant challenges and the latest growth strategies adopted by manufacturers who are a part of the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

Global Collagen Peptides Market is valued at USD 3945.3Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 6809.9Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 8.11% over the forecast period.

Scope of Collagen Peptides Market Report-

Collagen peptide is a normal protein present inside the body. It is produced in the body to avoid dermal layers of the skin from developing skin folds. Collagen peptide is completed from collagen through an enzymatic hydrolysis process and which is why it is often mentioned as hydrolyzed collagen. It is a rich source of protein and healthy nutrition. They recover the health of bones and are effective for beautiful skin. It is used as cosmetic or medical collagen in diverse skin creams and treatments to reduce the presence of wrinkles and to moisturize skin.These peptides are derived by breaking down molecular bonds between individual collagen elements to peptides. It is a permanently hydrolyzed form of collagen, wherein the hydrolysis leads to the reduction of protein fibrils into smaller peptides, which have a broad range of molecular weight related with chemical and physical methods of denaturation usually based on the process of hydrolysis involved.

The regions covered in this collagen peptidesmarket report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of collagen peptidesis sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players of Global Collagen PeptidesMarket Report-

Collagen Peptidesmarket report covers prominent playerslike Collagen Solutions, Plc, Darling Ingredients, Inc., Ewald-Gelatine GmbH, GELITA AG, GELNEX, Holista Colltech Limited, LAPI GROUP SpA., Tessenderlo Group, Trobas Gelatine B.V., and Weishardt Groupand others.

News-

PB Gelatins/PB Leiner Launches Solugel Ultra BD

May 2017; PB Gelatins/PB Leiner expanded its Solugel range with a new collagen peptide: Solugel Ultra BD. It features a number of nutraceutical benefits as well as some specific technical advantages. As an agglomerated collagen peptide, Solugel Ultra BD can be dissolved into liquid very easily and rapidly, which makes it suitable for all “instant” applications such as smoothie powders or collagen drinks.

Global Collagen Peptides Market Regional Analysis–

North America dominates the collagen peptide market owing to the large-scale consumption of cosmetic yields, growing research and development activities to develop innovative collagen drugs, and refined healthcare infrastructure enhances the growth of the market in this region. Additionally,high disposable income and high spending on beauty and fitness products are also boosting the growth of the North America collagen peptide market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR over forecast period due toincreasing focus of consumers regarding healthy aging, not only to increase their life expectancy but also to avoid and delay the onset of diet- and bone-related diseases.According to study conducted by International Osteoporosis Foundation, it is predicted that the number of Chinese population with osteoporosis and osteopenia will increase to 286.6 million by 2020 and 533.3 million by 2050. The incidences of hip fracture has already risen two to threefold in most Asian countries during the past 30 years. By 2050, additional 50% of all osteoporotic fractures will happen in Asia.

Key Benefits for Global Collagen Peptides Market Report–

Global Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Collagen Peptides Market Segmentation:–

By Source:

Cattle hide & bones

Pigskin

Poultry & fish

By Application:

Nutritional products

Sports nutrition

Dietary supplements

Beverages

Carbonated beverages

Non- carbonated beverages

Others (alcoholic beverages and fruit juices)

Dairy products

Cheese

Yogurt

Others (cream and ice cream)

Meat & poultry products

Snacks & cereal

Others (bakery products, confectionery products, and desserts)

By Regional & Country Analysis: (North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

