Chemotherapy Devices Market Size Worth USD 21.1 Billion | CAGR 7.7% By 2026, Covering COVID-19 impact Analysis – Coherent Market Insights

Chemotherapy is a type of cancer treatment, which uses one or more anti-cancer drugs as a part of standardized regimen. Chemotherapy is administered intravenously through venous access devices (VAD). Different types of devices are used in chemotherapy such as catheters, cannula, and implanted ports. The choice of device is determined by physical condition of patient and the type of therapy he/she us going to have. A central venous devices (CVAD) is made of non-irritant material namely silicone, which can remain attached to patient’s body for several weeks or months. A CVAD offers multiple functions such as to administer drugs, fluids and to take out blood samples. The most common sites of administration for CAVDs are sub-clavian and jugular veins. Moreover, it is also used at axillary vein, femoral vein, and cephalic vein in deltopectoral groove.

The global chemotherapy devices market was valued at US$ 10.9 billion in 2017, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Chemotherapy Devices Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global chemotherapy devices market include Advanced Chemotherapy Technologies, Baxter International, Becton, Dickinson, B. Braun, Fresenius Kabi, Halyard Health, ICU Medical, Moog Inc., Micrel Medical, Smiths Group, Terumo Corporation, and Zyno Medical.

Increasing prevalence of cancer and growing demand for chemotherapy worldwide is expected to propel growth of global chemotherapy devices market.

Cancer remains the one of the prominent causes of death globally. According to World Health Organization (WHO) report, in 2018, cancer is the second leading cause of death with around 9.6 million deaths worldwide. This is owing to growing consumption of alcohol, tobacco, and increasing geriatric population. For instance according to Global Burden of Disease 2015 study, tobacco use is the prime risk factor for cancer and is responsible for around 22% of deaths globally.

Rising prevalence of cancer is boosting the demand for its treatment and thereby, propelling growth of the global chemotherapy devices market. According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), in 2016, around 15.5 million cancer survivors were reported in the U.S. According to the same source, this number is expected to reach 20.3 million by 2026.

Chemotherapy Devices Market Restraints

Chemotherapy devices can cause some level of discomfort to patients. For instance, during insertion of a skin-tunneled catheter or port, the needle or guide wire can scratch the top of the lung causing an air pocket. Sometimes there may be bruising at the site where the needle went into vein or there might be damage to an artery or nerve.

Moreover, there is a risk of infection. The risk is typically between one to three in 100 cases but can be higher depending on many other factors, such as diagnosis or treatment. There is also a risk of a clot formation around the port. The CVAD can split or become damaged. It can become dislocated if no longer in the correct position, it needs to be removed. All these factors can decrease the use of chemotherapy devices eventually hampering the chemotherapy devices market growth.

Chemotherapy Devices Market – Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global chemotherapy devices market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Europe chemotherapy devices market is expected to generate significant revenue share during the forecast period, owing to increasing government spending on chemotherapy procedures. According to the National Health Service (NHS) 2016 report, chemotherapy is the major investment within NHS England’s Specialized Commissioning, accounting for an estimated US$ 1.8 billion a year.

Asia Pacific chemotherapy devices market is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR, owing to increasing geriatric population and incidence of various cancer among regional population. According to the National Cancer Institute, around 57% of new cancer cases in 2012, were reported in emerging economies such as Central America and parts of Asia and Africa; 65% of cancer deaths also occurred in these regions. Furthermore, according to the WHO 2018 report, around 70% of deaths from cancer occur in low- and middle-income economies.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Chemotherapy Devices Market, By Product: Catheter Non-tunnelled catheters Tunnelled central catheters Surgically implantable catheters or ports Peripherally inserted central catheters (PICC) Cannula Pump Others

Global Chemotherapy Devices Market, By End User: Hospital Clinics Home Care

Global Chemotherapy Devices Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada By Product: Catheter Non-tunnelled catheters Tunnelled central catheters Surgically implantable catheters or ports Peripherally inserted central catheters (PICC) Cannula Pump Others By End Use: Hospital Clinics Home Care Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe By Product: By End Use: Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific By Product: By End Use: Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America By Product: By End Use: Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East By Product: By End Use:



Africa By Country: South Africa Central Africa North Africa By Product: By End Use:



