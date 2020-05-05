Cephalosporin Drugs Market Size Worth USD 19,073.1 Million with CAGR of 3.8% By 2026 | Merck & Co. Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Pfizer Inc., Allergan plc., Abbott Laboratories. etc.

Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market

Cephalosporin is a large group of antibiotics that belongs to a class known as beta-lactams. Cephalosporin is a wide spectrum bactericidal antibiotic used for the treatment of several bacterial infections. Cephalosporin drugs are available as both branded and generic medicines. Different generations of cephalosporin are used and preferred for different indications. The third-generation is the most prescribed and broad-spectrum antimicrobial agents useful in a variety of clinical situations. Cefotaxime and ceftizoxime have the best gram-positive bactericidal activity of the third-generation cephalosporin. Ceftazidime and cefoperazone are the only third-generation drugs that provide anti-pseudomonal coverage. Ceftriaxone’s long half-life allows for once-daily dosing, making ceftriaxone an excellent drug for outpatient antibiotic therapy of community-acquired infections.

The global cephalosporin drugs market was valued at US$ 14,240.0 million in 2018, and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period (2019-2026).

Request A Sample Copy – Cephalosporin Drugs Market Report Click here: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2893

Key Market Competitors

The key players operating in the global cephalosporin drugs market include Merck & Co. Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Pfizer Inc., Allergan plc., Abbott Laboratories, Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., Sanofi S.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Lupin Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Increasing Drug Approvals and R&D Activities Projected to Drive Market Growth

Increasing approvals and launch of novel products is expected to be a major factor driving the global cephalosporin drugs market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2019, Merck & Co. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for the use of ZERBAXA (ceftolozane and tazobactam) for the treatment of patients 18 years and older with hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Increasing R&D activities has spurred growth of the cephalosporin drugs market. For instance, in November 2017, B. Braun Medical Inc. initiated a clinical trial of Cefazolin infusion evaluating the safety of 1 g and 2 g of Cefazolin in pediatric subjects. The study is in phase 4 and is expected to be completed in July 2019. Therefore, increasing research on cephalosporin drugs is expected to create a favorable environment for the cephalosporin drugs market growth over the forecast period.

Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market – Restraints

Increasing cephalosporin drug recalls by regulatory bodies is hampering the cephalosporin drugs market growth. For instance, in August 2014, Caraco Pharmaceutical Laboratories Ltd., a unit of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., initiated a recall of multiple lots of Cephalexin capsules from the U.S. market. According to a notification by the U.S. FDA, the recall of 340,553 units of 500 mg and 113,677 units of 250 mg bottles was voluntarily initiated by the company through a letter to the regulator in June 2014 under ‘Class-II’ classification, owing to Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) deviations.

Browse Press Release: https://bit.ly/2YxRyOx

Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market – Regional Insights

North America is expected to lead the global cephalosporin drugs market throughout the forecast timeline, owing to increasing number of product launches. For instance, in August 2017, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. launched Cefixime for Oral Suspension, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Suprax (cefixime) for Oral Suspension, in the U.S. market. The Suprax brand and generic had US sales of approximately US$ 50.5 million for the 12 months ended in June 2017.

Asia Pacific is expected to foresee a rapid growth in the cephalosporin drugs market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to gain momentum during the forecast period, owing to the increasing strategic partnerships for the distribution of cephalosporin drugs. For instance, in September 2017, Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. announced that its subsidiary, Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd. (Basilea), entered into a license agreement with Shenzhen China Resources Gosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for Basilea’s antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) in China.

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies, to not-for-profit organization, and startups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We excel in offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals and materials, healthcare, and food & beverages, consumer goods, packaging, semiconductors, software and services, Telecom, and Automotive. We offer syndicated market intelligence reports, customized research solutions, and consulting services.

To know more about us, please visit our website – www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: : sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837