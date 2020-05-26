Cell Culture Monitoring Biosensor Market 2019 to Achieve 10.7% CAGR Between 2019 to 2027, Covering COVID-19 impact Analysis – Coherent Market Insights

Cell Culture Monitoring Biosensors – Monitor the Cell Culture at Ease

In global pharmaceuticals market, personalized medicine has gained popularity in the recent past. This novel treatment is used to treat various chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, repertory disorders, and neurological disorders, benefitting a large pool of patients. In order to develop personalized therapy, it is crucial to understand patient’s genetic composition, identify biomarker and multiplication of tissues or cells. In this, cell culture is a widely used method for cell growth. Moreover, cell culture technique offer various benefits such as 3D cell culture, which has increased the adoption of this technique in medical research.

During monitoring of cell growth at regular intervals, researchers terminate cell growth when desired growth or number of cells are achieved. Moreover, manual monitoring is time consuming and is related to high human error risk. Fiber optic biosensors and electrochemical biosensors are deployed in cell culture monitoring analyzers, enabling several parameters such as cell density, temperature, and cell growth. Growing awareness regarding such automated cell culture monitoring devices is expected to boost growth of the global cell culture monitoring biosensors market during the forecast period.

The global cell culture monitoring biosensors market was valued at US$ 291.3 million in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Global Cell Culture Monitoring Biosensors Market- Drivers

Extensive utilization of cell culture to propel growth of cell culture monitoring biosensors market

Application of cell culture is quite significant and is noticed in every research and product development in the food, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology sectors, among others. Moreover, cell culture technique has enabled quick manufacturing of vaccines and biotechnology products. Moreover, significant growth of biosimilars market is expected to drive the demand for cell culture monitoring and hence, the need for biosensors. Personalized medicines is a novel drug delivery technology in the pharmaceutical industry. Cell culture technique is used to identify potential biomarkers and develop targeted drug therapy. However, this needs constant and precise monitoring of critical cell culture parameters at regular time interval. Hence, growing cell culture applications is expected to drive growth of the global cell culture monitoring biosensors market.

Helps reduce error and monitor cell culture at ease

Manual monitoring of cell culture can lead to threat to cell culture viability, manual errors, and arduous task of regular monitoring by research personnel. On the contrary, automated cell culture monitoring uses biosensors efficiently addresses all these concerns, which is expected drive growth of the global cell culture monitoring biosensors market in the near future. Moreover, with biosensors, researchers and avoid contamination, reduce monitoring errors, and decrease cell culture variability. Electrochemical and optical biosensors enables detecting microscopic changes, hydrogen peroxide levels, glucose levels, and many such parameters. Further, increasing research on piezoelectric biosensors will propel the global cell culture monitoring biosensors market.

Competitive Landscape

Lifeonics has developed a cell culture monitoring device that can be placed in the cell culture flask till the time one wants to monitor the culture. The devices is chargeable and can be reused in another cell culture monitoring process. Such innovative devices will also benefit and boost the cell culture monitoring biosensors market. Key players operating in the global cell culture monitoring biosensors market are C-CIT Sensors AG, Sarissa Biomedical Ltd., Lonza, Lifeonics, Nova Biomedical and Conductive Technologies, Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Cell Culture Monitoring Biosensor Market, By Product Type: Electrochemical Biosensors Thermometric Biosensors Fiber Optic Biosensors Piezoelectric Biosensors Others

Global Cell Culture Monitoring Biosensor Market, By End User: Pharmaceutical Organizations Biotechnology Organizations Research Laboratories



