Body Contouring Devices and Procedures Market Review, Covid19 impact on Future Growth, Global Survey In Depth Analysis, Share, Business Development, Key Findings Company Profiles

Body Contouring Devices and Procedures Market Overview

Body contouring is a process of removal of extra fat of skin left after pregnancy or weight loss. Unhealthy lifestyles are leading to an increase in problems like obesity. With the increase in patient count, there is a significant increase in the body contouring procedures market. The global market for contouring devices and procedures is projected to show nearly 07% annual growth rate on global levels. With the advancement in technology, the techniques now have better safety features, efficiency and success rates, which are proving to be the positives for this market and are helping it grow.

Unlike earlier procedures, now more non-invasive procedures have come to market which can be handled by clinics and spa centres. Obesity is now visible in every age group and every part of the society due to less time for exercise, unhealthy eating and lifestyles. As a result, there is an increasing demand for body contouring techniques. These techniques are also seen as faster and secure escape routes to attain a perfect body, hence making it famous and successful globally.

Apart from these positive factors, strict rules and regulations imposed by authorities are proving one of the hindering agents for the market. Secondly, body contouring procedures are very costly, making it still a faraway story for lower parts of the societies and growing economies. Continuous research & development programs are carried by companies to look for more accessible, efficient and cost-effective measures, which can help in the expansion of global body contouring devices and procedures market.

Market Segments of Body Contouring Devices and Procedures

There are three segments to this market:

Device Types: There are three types of body contouring, namely, non-invasive, minimally invasive and invasive devices.

Procedures Type: Body contouring includes non-invasive skin treatments, liposuction, cellulite treatments and others.

End-user: All the healthcare services like clinics, hospitals and spas are using this technology. Also, the introduction of non-invasive techniques has made it even more popular.

Body Contouring Devices and Procedures Market Regional Overview

There are four key regions to this market America, Europe, Asia Pacific and The Middle East & Africa, currently the major markets in that order.

America is currently dominating the market with the presence of major players. High per capita income, unhealthy lifestyle and easy availability of contouring techniques helped the market to grow. Europe is in second place, owing to factors like an abundant investment and research programs are at large in this region. The Asia Pacific is at third place currently but will emerge as the fastest growing market due to its dense population, increase in medical healthcare sector an awareness among the masses. The Middle East & African market will grow at the slowest pace and is expected to hold the same place in the table until the next survey.

Recent Industry News

With the introduction of non-invasive and minimally invasive products, which reduces the surgical dangers, the global market for body contouring devices and procedures has earned a lot of speed and fame. High cost and strict regulations are holding back the market from growing at the desired rate. Companies should be regularly working in innovations and researches fields to eradicate the negatives and gain more share of the market. With a high population, increasing standards and demand for new medical procedures, Asia Pacific will emerge as the fastest-growing market in the projected time.

Global Body Contouring Devices and Procedures Market, by Key Players:

Cynosure, Inc.

Alma Lasers

Alleragan

Syneron Medical Ltd

Bausch Health Companies, Inc

Lumenis

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co.

Palomar Medical Technologies Inc.

Sound Surgical Technologies LLC.

Zeltiq Aesthetics

Chromogenex Technologies LTD

UltraShape Ltd.

Fotona

Misonix Inc.

Medicis Pharmaceutical Corporation

Sientra Inc.

Invasix Ltd

Erchonia Inc.

Lutronic

Others

