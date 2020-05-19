Blood Screening Market (Covid19 Analysis) 2020: Growth Opportunity, Major Drivers with Top Leading Players, Size Estimation, Industry Trends, Share Investment and Forecast to 2023

Blood Screening Market Overview

Blood screening is related to the quality of blood received in blood donation to ensure the safety of blood. Through this, blood is tested for any transfusion transmissible infections (TTIs). With increasing blood donation practices and need to ensure the quality, the global market for blood screening is estimated to touch 10% annual growth rate. The rise in popularity of blood diseases and awareness has proved to be the helping factors for this market. To taper the accuracy in detection of HIV, HBV and HCV, detection nucleic acid amplification test (NAT) is used and is projected to grow at the fastest rate.

Authorities are making continuous efforts to increase blood donation activities to meet the demand and are enhancing blood-screening procedures, which is directly helping the market to come out even stronger. Also, rising demand for better healthcare services, increasing population and investments are paying the market. Diseases or abnormalities during pregnancy and in a newborn have shown a steep growth, giving blood-screening preference due to its detection accuracy and has enhanced the market.

Factors like high costs and reusable apparatuses, alternatives and complex regulations are responsible for slow growth in the current situation. Unskilled workforce and unhygienic conditions may result in inaccurate results, which indirectly can damage the image of the concerned company. There is a need to search for cheaper technological alternatives for making this technology in reach of developing economies as it is a vital part of healthcare and will help in increasing the market share on global levels.

Market Segments of Blood Screening

There are three segments to this market:

Test types: NAT, NGS (Next-Gen Sequencing) ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay), Western Blotting, rapid tests, CLIA (Chemiluminescence Immunoassay) and EIA (Enzyme Immunoassay) ate the types of blood screening tests.

Product types: There are two types of products, instruments and reagents & kits.

End-Users: Blood screening is employed in private laboratories, hospitals, clinics and other facilities.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the Global Blood Screening Market Grifols, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Abbott Laboratories, Biomérieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Siemens Healthineers (A Subsidiary of Siemens AG), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Beckman Coulter (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation) and Becton, Dickinson and Company.

Blood Screening Market Regional Overview

The global market for blood screening is divided into four zones, America, Europe, Asia Pacific and The Middle East & Africa. America is the largest market shareholder due to its futuristic thinking for the adoption and development of advanced medical technologies. For such operations, huge investments are made regularly, which increases market share. Europe is the next primary market due to the increase in the number of patients with related diseases, investments and enhanced efforts by government & non-profit organizations for attaining better life quality. However, Asia Pacific is at third place but will emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period due to emphasis on research & development of newer and better healthcare possibilities, demand for better services, large populations and increase in patient’s count.

The Middle East & Africa will be the slowest among all due to lagging healthcare availability and lack of awareness.

Recent Industry News

High cost and reusable items with longer lifespan are the major factors damaging the market growth. However, an increase in blood donation activities leads to increased screening of TTIs and expanding the market’s share and growth. Areas with dense populations like the Asia Pacific are going to show the fastest growth due to the increasing rate of demands for better healthcare facilities.

