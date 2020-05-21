Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Growth, Sales Projection, Statistics, Trends, Size Value and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast to 2023

Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Overview

Bleeding disorders are medical conditions with problem in clotting of blood and leads to heavy bleeding. Although, these disorders are genetic in nature but it can be as a result of side-effects of medications, vitamin K deficiency, and others. The global bleeding disorders treatment market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) highlights pertinent drivers, challenges, and trends for the period of 2018 to 2023 (forecast period).

The Global Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market size is set to expand at 10% CAGR over the forecast period. It is primarily driven by the prevalence of anemia, liver diseases, and blood coagulation disorders. Other major drivers include rise in research and development activities, increasing number of patients with bleeding disorders, and initiatives by governments in establishing a wide distribution network of diagnosis and treatment centers. Emergence of new blood disorders and focus on recombinant drugs to prevent clotting can create new growth opportunities. However, shortage of personnel and exorbitant costs of medication can hamper bleeding disorders market growth.

Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Segmentation

The global bleeding disorders treatment market has been segmented on the basis of type, drug class, treatment, and end users.

On the basis of type, the bleeding disorders treatment market has been classified as hemophilia A, hemophilia B, Von Willebrand Disease (vWD), and others.

On the basis of drug class, the bleeding disorders treatment market has been classified as recombinant coagulation factor concentrate, plasma-derived coagulation factor concentrates, and others.

On the basis of treatment, the bleeding disorders treatment market has been segmented into anti-fibrinolytic/clot-stabilizing drugs, pipeline analysis (phase I, phase II and phase III clinical trials), desmopressin (DDAVP), contraceptives, hormone replacement therapy, fibrin sealants, and drugs applied to cuts.

On the basis of end users, the bleeding disorders treatment market has been classified as research institutes, hospitals, clinics, specialty clinics, and others.

Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America accounted for the largest bleeding disorders treatment market share owing to continuous development of drugs by companies and early adoption of advanced drugs. According to the Hemophilia Federation of America, close to 20,000 patients were diagnosed with hemophilia and 1% of the American populace is suffering from Von Willebrand Disease (VWD). The rising cases of the COVID-19 pandemic have led to hemophilia support groups taking measures to prevent infections owing to lack of adequate blood supply. Initiatives on blood clotting agents as well as pamphlets provided to patients can bolster the market growth in the coming years.

Europe held the second-largest share of the global bleeding disorders treatment market owing to the need for effective therapies, rise in research funding, and technological breakthroughs. Manufacturers are collaborating with hospital chains to expand the reach of drugs for treatment of blood disorders.

The APAC bleeding disorders treatment market is anticipated to expand owing to improvements of healthcare infrastructure, access to optimal treatment centers, and rise in government initiatives. Lastly, the MEA region held the lowest market share owing to poor medical facilities and lack of technical knowledge.

Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Competition Outlook

BDI Pharma, Biogen Idec, Shire Plc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Grifols, Bayer Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., CSL Behring, Octapharma, Pfizer Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, and others are prominent names in the global bleeding disorders treatment market. Patent expiration dates of certain drugs are likely to provide drug manufacturing companies to capitalize in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations are major strategies by players to capture market share.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has decided to acquire Portola Pharmaceuticals to extend the marketing of the latter’s blood-thinning drug. This would expand the former’s drug product pipeline and ensure its market position.

