Biotechnology Reagents Market 2020 Industry Analysis of Current Trends, Opportunity by Top Key Players and Research Development Report to 2025

Global Biotechnology Reagents Market is valued at USD 71.25 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 121.06 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 7.86% over the forecast period.

Biotechnology reagents are the substances or compounds used to detect or create an additional substance in order to provide a test reading. Hence, the biotechnologies are used in research fields of genetics, molecular biology, diagnosis, immunology, bioscience and in education. The various uses of biotechnology reagents are; fluorescent microscopy, DNA analysis, immuno phenotyping and cell cycle analysis. The biotechnology reagents industry depends on the growth of biotechnology instrumentation market. Biotechnology reagents market includes technologies such as IVD, PCR, transfection, gene expression and cell culture. The basis of technology market is section into analytical reagents and life science reagents. The Life science technologies include in vitro diagnostics, unit culture, polymerase chain reaction and analytical technologies includes flow cytometry, electrophoresis, mass spectrometry and chromatography. The healthcare biotechnology is usually to improve medicines due to the advantages and pieces of knowledge it provides such as understanding the genetic composition of the human species, foundational structure of hereditary diseases manipulation and repairing of damaged genes to cure diseases. As the researchers might see the engineering of a supercharged flu virus as a perfectly reasonable way to better understand and thus fight the flu, the public might see the drawbacks as equally obvious the virus could escape, or someone could weaponize the research and the advanced genetic tools that some are considering for mosquito control could have unforeseen effects, possibly leading to environmental damage. Although the risks of biotechnology have been fretted over for decades, the increasing pace of progress from low cost DNA sequencing to rapid gene synthesis to precision genome editing suggests biotechnology is entering a new realm of maturity regarding both beneficial relevance and more worrisome risks.

The regions covered in this biotechnology reagents market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of biotechnology reagents is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Some major key players for Global Biotechnology ReagentsMarket are Life Technologies, Bio-Rad, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Water Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Agilent Technologies Inc., Beckman Coulter,Roche, Abbott and others.

Curative Received FDA Emergency Use Authorization for its Novel COVID-19 Tests

April 18th, 2020;The diagnostics startup Curative has received an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its novel test to determine COVID-19 infection.Curative’s tests use an oral-fluid sample collected by having the subject cough to produce sputum, which release the virus from deep in the lungs.These tests hope to get around the supply chain shortages that constrain the number of tests the US can conduct. Curative is working to build alternatives to many of the sample collection and extraction kit components and what it calls more scalable RNA extraction methods that don’t rely on the use of magnetic silica beads.The Curative-Korva SARS-Cov-2 Assay uses all commercially sourced materials or other authorized materials and authorized ancillary reagents commonly used in clinical laboratories as described in the authorized procedures submitted as part of the EUA request.

The rapidly increasing use of biotechnology reagents in therapeutics, basic research and its commercialization are the major factors responsible for the growth of this market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2017, prevalence of hepatitis B estimated about 27 million people 10.5% of all people estimated to be living with hepatitis B were aware of their infection, while 4.5 million around 16.7% of the people diagnosed were on treatment. Hence, the rising prices of DNA sequencing is predictable to serve this sector as a high impact rendering growth is expected to encourage researchers and manufacturers to increase R&D initiatives targeted at understanding genetic variations and developing therapeutic solutions for chronic diseases with large global prevalence such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancer. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2015, the estimates that in 257 million people were living with chronic hepatitis B infection as surface antigen positive, the hepatitis B resulted in an estimated 887 000 deaths, mostly from cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma is primary liver cancer. In addition, the high investments in R&D activities, growing biomedical research, increasing number of biotechnology firms and advancement in stem cell research have contributed to the growth of the biotechnology reagents market.

Geographically, North America dominates the global biotechnology reagents market & incurs the highest expenditure for global R&D.According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2018, the chronic diseases in the United States are about 133 million Americans 45% of the population have at least one chronic disease.In addition, rising ongoing research in biological sciences considerable investments by various biotechnology companies and the consistently increasing utilization of biotechnology reagents in the market due to the continuing research and outsourcing activities in the field of life science in this region are also supplementing the market growth.

Global Biotechnology Reagents Market: By Type

Life science

Analytical

Global Biotechnology Reagents Market: By Application

Protein Synthesis and Purification

Gene Expression

DNA and RNA Analysis

Drug Testing

Global Biotechnology Reagents Market: By Regional & Country Analysis (North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

