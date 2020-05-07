Bioactive Peptide Market Size Will Grow at a CAGR of 9.4% By 2026 | Share Analysis, Emerging Trends, Dynamics and Insights

Global Bioactive Peptides Market

Bioactive peptides are amino acids combined together through a covalent bond. Bioactive peptides are extracted from various natural sources, thereby providing a variety of health benefits such as better cardiovascular, digestive, endocrine functioning, as well as the immune and nervous system. They are also used in protecting important contents of food and beverages, resulting in decreased oxidation and degradation of the products. Although these peptides are extracted from natural sources, some of them have been designed using chemical synthesis processes.

Furthermore, bioactive peptides, as well as bioactive proteins are part of a balanced diet. The prominent factor driving the market demand is increasing incidence of chronic diseases, and growing geriatric population. Moreover, growing interest in bioactive peptides is driving the scientific community and the food industry to develop new food additives and functional products based on bioactive peptides.

The global bioactive peptide market was pegged at US$ 3,265.2 million in 2017, and is expected to exhibit a staggering 9.4% CAGR over the forecast period (2018-2026).

Key Market Players

The major players operating in the global bioactive peptides market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Seagarden AS, Phermpep Co. Ltd., Arlak Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Naturade, Royal DSM, MYOS RENS Technology Inc., Natural Factors Inc., and Valio Oy.

Rising incidence of chronic diseases propelling the global bioactive peptides market growth

Increasing incidence of diseases like diabetes, cancer, and respiratory disorders is expected to bolster the growth of the global bioactive peptides market. According to the International Federation of Diabetes, 2017 report, around 425 million adults were suffering from diabetes globally, and the number is expected to reach 629 million by 2045.

According to a press release on September 2018 by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, the global cancer burden is estimated to have risen to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Moreover, 1 in 5 men, and 1 in 6 women worldwide develop cancer during their lifetime, and 1 in 8 men, and 1 in 11 women die from the disease.

As per the World Health Organization statistics, an estimated 3.17 million incidences of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) were recorded in 2015, of which COPD accounted for 5% of the total death count. More than 90% of COPD incidences occur in low and middle income countries.

Innovations and products launches by market players is expected to drive growth of the bioactive peptides market during the forecast period. In November 2018, Nuritas Ltd., announced the commercial launch of Peptide which contains anti-inflammatory bioactive peptides. It was the first bioactive ingredient discovered and delivered through artificial intelligence.

Growing demand for nutritional supplements worldwide

Increasing awareness among the global populace about the disease conditions, owing to the increasing number of initiatives and campaigns by government organizations, along with escalating healthcare spending by government organizations, is projected to fuel the growth of the global bioactive peptides market in the near future. According to Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) Washington, October 2018, Consumer Survey on Dietary Supplements, conducted by Ipsos Public Affairs found that 75% of U.S. adults take dietary supplements in 2018, as compared to 65% in 2009.

Furthermore, strategic collaborations between market players for development of innovative products is expected to facilitate demand for bioactive peptides. For instance, in December 2018, Nestle and Nuritas Ltd. collaborated to discover food derived bioactive peptides.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Bioactive Peptide Market, By Source: Plant Milk Eggs Meat Fish

Global Bioactive Peptide Market, By Therapeutic Area: Antihypertensive Antioxidant Immunostimulatory Antimicrobial Diabetes Others

Global Bioactive Peptide Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy



