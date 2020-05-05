Bacterial Filter Market Share Worth USD 3,526.1 Million With CAGR of 5.6% By 2027 | Size Analysis, Future Insights, Business Overview and Leading Manufacturers

Global Bacterial Filter Market, by Device Type (Reusable and Disposable), by Application (Water Purification and Air Purification), by Technology (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration, and Others), by End User (Hospitals, Water Purification Industry, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), is expected to be valued at US$ 2,273.0 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period (2019-2027), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

The increasing product launches and product approvals are expected to drive growth of the global bacterial filter market over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2019, Xiaomi launched three new products in India, which included a smart water purifier. The Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier is reverse osmosis based product which uses penta purification process and filters out heavy metals, scales, and organic matter. Moreover, in May 2016, Dyson Ltd. launched a new air purifier fan technology in Saudi Arabia, which uses Dyson’s 360° Glass HEPA filter. The HEPA filter captures 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns thereby reducing the risk of chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma.

Moreover, governments are taking initiatives to resolve crisis of air pollution, which is causing several deaths every year For instance, in January 2018, scientists of China’s Institute of Earth Environment at the Chinese Academy of Sciences constructed world’s largest air purifier in the northern city of Xian in Shaanxi province. This air purifier is over 100 meters (328 feet) high.

The increasing incidence of respiratory and waterborne diseases are expected to drive the bacterial filter market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD), the report published in September 2019 states that global patient population suffering from asthma is around 334 million and affects around 14% of the children globally. Furthermore, increasing need for water purification systems is expected to fuel demand for bacterial filters in the water purification industry. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2017, 71% of the global population (5.3 billion people) used water purifiers and filters.

Browse 43 Market Data Tables and 35 Figures spread through 173 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Bacterial Filter Market"- Global Forecast to 2027, by Device Type (Reusable and Disposable), By Application (Water Purification and Air Purification), by Technology (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Water Purification Industry, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa).

Key Takeaways of the Global Bacterial Filter Market:

The global bacterial filter market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period, owing to rising incidence of respiratory and waterborne diseases and increasing product launches and approvals. For instance, according to the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), the article- The Global Impact of Respiratory Disease, published in 2017, around 65 million people suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), globally.

Among device type, disposable segment held a higher market share in Disposable bacterial filters reduce efforts of repeated sterilization. The disposable bacterial filters also reduce the risk of cross-contamination of microbes and other particulate matter in the breathing system. Such factors are expected to drive growth of the disposable segment in the bacterial filter market.

Among application, air purification segment held a significant market share in Major manufacturers such as GVS Filter Technology UK Ltd, is focusing on development of innovative bacterial filters such as single patient use bacterial filter (N3587) which prevents the hospital equipment such as ventilator from getting contaminated with bacteria and viruses. Hence, availability of such bacterial filter for air purification is likely to drive growth of the segment in global bacterial filter market.

Companies operating in the global bacterial filter market include General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Medtronic Plc., Teleflex Incorporated, A-M Systems LLC., Danaher Corporation, Aqua free GmbH, and SunMed.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Bacterial Filter Market, By Device Type: Reusable Disposable

Global Bacterial Filter Market, By Application: Water Purification Air Purification

Global Bacterial Filter Market, By Technology: Microfiltration Ultrafiltration Nanofiltration Others

Global Bacterial Filter Market, By End User: Hospitals Water Purification Industry Others

Global Bacterial Filter Market, By Region: North America By Device Type: By Application: By Technology: By End User: By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Device Type: By Application: By Technology: By End User: By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Device Type: By Application: By Technology: By End User: By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Device Type: By Application: By Technology: By End User: By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Device Type: By Application: By Technology: By End User: By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Device Type: By Application: By Technology: By End User: By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



