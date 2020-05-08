Atopic Dermatitis Market Size 2020, Share, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, Global Industry Analysis, In-depth Study, Industry Revenue, Top Manufacturers, Dynamics, Restraints

Atopic Dermatitis Market 2020 Global Industry Report covers the SWOT analysis of the industry along with key developments, size, share, growth and demand in the market that will be helpful for the customer. Anyone with either academic of business interest in the Atopic Dermatitis Market the report will definitely by handy.

Atopic Dermatitis Market overview

Atopic Dermatitis is one of the most common types of eczema that is with the patients who suffer from this disease and have a super sensitive skin and a reduced threshold for irritation. It misguides the immune system in the body and leads to the development of chronic diseases. The prevalence of atopic dermatitis has increased all over the world and mostly it has been affecting infants and children. This problem includes food allergies, fever, allergic asthma, atopic dermatitis and anaphylaxis.

The type of eczema has various patterns that depends on the age of the patients. It can occur anywhere in the body and can be characterized by a low quantity of filaggrin protein that allows for the skin to become dry and reduces the immunity ability. The market for this type of eczema is growing majorly, attributing to the prevalence of atopic disorders and the various technological developments in the medical devices field.

Atopic dermatitis global market report showcases that the market will grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period of 2017-2023. According to the report published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, and the atopic dermatitis has affected around 20% of the infants and children and 3% of the adults at a global level. There has been a rising funding along with the government support for the research and development boosting the growth of the atopic dermatitis market.

Atopic dermatitis Market Key Players

Some of key the players in the market are Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), Sanofi S.A. (France), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc (Canada), Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S.), Meda Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Galderma S.A. (Switzerland), Allergan Plc. (Republic of Ireland)

Atopic Dermatitis Market segmentation

The global atopic dermatitis market has been presented with the growing rate of the global market at a faster rate. The report also presents the detailed analysis of dermatitis that can be segmented based on the types, applications, and the end users.

On the basis of the type, the global market can be split into:

Monoclonal antibodies

Hormone

Erythropoietin

Calcitonin

Interferon

Others

And based on the applications, the global atopic dermatitis market can be classified into:

Chronic diseases

Cancer

Blood disorders

Infectious diseases

others

And on the basis of the end user, the global atopic dermatitis market can be classified into:

Clinics

Hospitals

Research centers

Atopic Dermatitis Industry news

Astellas Pharma Inc. and Nanna Therapeutics, a biotech company, have announced an acquisition that is focused on addressing the age-related diseases with the unmet medical needs that includes the mitochondria-related diseases that enable the creation and rapid testing of more diverse chemical libraries. It enables the approach of enabling the phenotype-based screening which is not feasible.

