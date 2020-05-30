At 12.32% CAGR, Body Fat Reduction Market Size Set to Register 15.50 Billion USD by 2025

In its latest report on Body Fat Reduction Market provides a concise analysis of the recent market trends. The report further includes statistics, market forecasts and revenue estimations, which in addition highlights its status in the competitive domain as well as expansion trends adopted by major industry players.

Body Fat Reduction Market Size and Value

Global Body Fat Reduction Market is valued at USD 8.47 Billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 15.50 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 12.32% over the forecast period.

Scope of Body Fat Reduction Market

Body fat reduction is a process to remove excess body fat with several objectives, appealing body aesthetics and shape topping the list, with the help of surgeries and operations. Since obesity is a growing health problem in developing countries, people are looking for ways to reduce excess fat. Overweight is the cause of other major illnesses. Although exercise and a healthy diet are the best choices, they have been shown to be ineffective in removing stubborn fat from many parts of the body. People have achieved the goal of reducing body fat by surgical and non-surgical methods. Surgical methods include removing fat through surgical therapies such as liposuction and abdominal plastic surgery. The non-invasive option is to rupture the fat cells by exposing them to cold or heat or by treating them with radio frequency, ultrasound or laser. These services are provided by hospitals, spas and clinics.

The industrial history of eliminating body fat goes back to the 1920s, when the French surgeon Charles Dujarrier attempted to remove excess subcutaneous fat with a sharp uterine curette in 1921. Although the operation was successful removing the fat layer from the lower limb, the amputation resulted from the injury. This attempt was followed by various alternatives and improvements to the body contour, as well as many other areas of the body in addition to the lower limbs. The traditional assisted suction industry has been developed through the development of various technologies, such as ultrasonic assisted liposuction, assisted liposuction and laser assisted liposuction. In addition to the commonly performed lipotomy, people are currently switching to non-invasive fat reduction techniques, such as frozen lipolysis, radio frequency, high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) and other techniques that use high energy to reduce fat. Shorter and more affordable downtime. Compared to surgical procedures, due to the painless and minimally invasive nature, this non-invasive surgery has high growth potential for the body fat reduction industry for the foreseeable future.

Global Body Fat Reduction Market is segmented on the basis of gender, procedure and service provider. On the basis of gender, the market is segmented into male and female. On the basis of procedure, market is segmented into surgical, inclusive of liposuction and abdominoplasty, and non-surgical, including cryolipolysis, laser lipolysis and ultrasound. On the basis of service provider, the market is segmented into medical spas, hospitals, treatment clinics and others.

The regions covered in this body fat reduction market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of body fat reduction is subdivided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, South East Asia, Africa, etc.

Body Fat Reduction Companies

Body Fat Reduction Market report covers major key players in the market like

Apollo Cosmetics Clinics

Amirlak Plastic Surgery

The Piazza Center for Plastic Surgery and Skincare

VLCC Wellness

VIDA Wellness and Beauty

JK Plastic Surgery Center

Body Fat Reduction Market News

VLCC joins in the fight against Android Obesity

October 12th, 2017; VLCC Wellness, the treatment center to provide assistance for slimming, beauty and fitness, now extends its operations to treat the cases of central obesity in its objective of elimination of cardiovascular diseases by providing world-class treatments for abdominal obesity. With an inception of technologies like UCT, Laser, RF and Vacuum to provide its customers with detoxification and weight loss. VLCC is a giant in specialized scientific weight reduction solutions.

Global Body Fat Reduction Market Dynamics-

Rising measure of worldwide obesity, increasing traits of irregular binge eating followed by spurring need to reduce obesity & rising awareness in adult population about weight loss are the major factors for driving the growth of Global Body Fat Reduction Market. According to the data revealed by World Health Organization, obesity has grown to over 3 times worldwide, since 1975, with an adult overweight count of more than 1.92 billion dollars. Moreover, technological upscaling, rising attention towards body shape & aesthetics consequential to seeking body contouring and baby boomers that pertain to the high expenditure capacity of people in healthcare and wellness, are other major factors driving the market growth. As per American Society for Aesthetics Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), 38.64% of total surgical fat reduction operations were performed on adults, lying in the age group of 35-50, in 2017.

However, increasing concern about the risk of infections and complications associated with such fat reduction procedures may hamper the growth of the market.

There is an ample number of clinics and medical spas that are extending their operations into the treatment of body fat and offering specialized fat reduction procedures, such places are seeking to adopt technological upgradations in order to provide appropriate world-class surgeries. Hence, these are expected to withhold lucrative opportunities for the body fat reduction market in future.

North America is expected to remain a dominant region in the Global Body Fat Reduction Market.

North America is expected to dominate the market of Global body fat reduction. This is mainly due to the increasing number of women who choose plastic surgery to improve aesthetics among American clients, as well as an increase in personal care expenses. In addition, the availability of advanced medical infrastructure is another reason that should stimulate the development of the body fat reduction industry in the region for the foreseeable future. According to the 2019’s report by American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), more than 17.74 million surgeries have been done in 2018, alone in U.S., which included majorly liposuction, nose reshaping and tummy tuck. Also, Americans have spent a sum of around USD 8.6 billion on aesthetic operations in 2017, as per the data by ASPS.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a fastest rate, mainly due to raising awareness of fat loss and increase in facilities in India, Japan, Singapore and China, such as beauty centers, clinics and medical spas that use professional therapy fat reduction. India is expected to contribute largely to the growth of the market on account of the increasing instances of obesity in the country. As per the health statistics by OECD, more than 5% on Indian population was found obese in 2015, and exhibiting an increasing rate every year. India’s measure of obesity has been doubled in 10 years by 2016. This will be a major factor to the market growth in APAC region.

Key Benefits of Global Body Fat Reduction Market Report-

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detailed information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global Market Revenue (USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Body Fat Reduction Market Segmentation: –

By Gender:

Male

Female

By Procedure:

Surgical

Liposuction

Abdominoplasty

Non-Surgical

Cryolipolysis

Laser lipolysis

Ultrasound

By Service Provider:

Medical Spas

Hospitals

Clinics

By Regional Analysis: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

