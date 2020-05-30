Antibody Production Market  – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2020 – 2025

The latest research report on Antibody Production Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrate its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Antibody Production Market Size

Antibody Production market is valued at USD 9.43 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 22.46 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period.

Antibodies are host proteins that can be produced by the immune system in response to foreign molecules that has been entered into the body. These foreign molecules are known as antigens & immunoglobulin. Antibodies are made up of B-lymphocytes which circulate throughout the blood & lymph become bind to their specific antigen, which enable to be cleared from circulation. Antibody production is the formation of the protective protein for immune system in response to the presence of a foreign substance, called an antigen. Hence to eliminate the invader, the immune system recalls on a number of mechanisms using important antibody production. A wide variety of substances are considered as antigens, including disease-causing organisms and toxic materials such as insect venom. When an foreign particle molecules on the surface of the antigen differ from those found in the body. Recently study shows that human monoclonal antibodies are highly target-specific which uses phage display that is laboratory technique utilized for studying protein-ligand interactions against emerging viruses that can effectively neutralize Covid-19 corona virus and help to avoid infections enters into the body as well as protect against future infections.

The global antibody production market is segmented on the basis of product type, process type, end-user, region and country level. On the basis of product type, the antibody production market is classifies as Lymphocytes, Monoclonal Antibody and Polyclonal Antibody. On the basis of process type, the global antibody production market is divided into Upstream Processing, Downstream Processing, and Filtration. On the basis of end-user, the global antibody production market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, diagnostic laboratories, research institutes and others.

The regions covered in global antibody production market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, Global Antibody production market sub divided in U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Antibody Production Companies 2020

Eli Lilly and Company

GeneTex

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Pall Corporation

Abcam PLC

Eppendorf AG

Cellab GmbH

FiberCell Systems Inc.

Antibody production News

GeneTex had launched novel recombinant RAS (G12d mutant) antibody

News: 20 Feb 2020- GeneTex, research based antibody manufacturing company, has recently released novel recombinant rabbit monoclonal RAS (G12D mutant) antibody. This antibody was for tumor genic mutant protein on sequence and verified for the human pancreatic tumor. This is commercially available with recombinant antibody that helps paraffin-embedded immune chemistry. In addition to this, it specifically detects the RAS G12D mutation by western blot.

Antibody Production Market Dynamics –

The key factor for growth of global antibody production market is increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, rheumatic heart disease, and arthritis which require antibodies treatment to cure with extensive research and development for new antibodies as well as increase in expenditure of the pharmaceutical and biotechnological company’s for better immunotherapy.

The antibody production is driven by the most of the pharmaceutical industry. According to the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA) in 2015, the research-based pharmaceutical industry was valued around USD 149.8 billion globally on pharmaceutical research & development including the production of antibodies. According to the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations, global pharmaceutical market was valued to around USD 1,430 billion by 2020 which includes drugs for various diseases like cancer, diabetes using suitable monoclonal antibodies. The antibody production was mainly for treatment of chronic ailments like cancer, diabetes etc. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) in 2018, around 17 million new cancer cases occur worldwide. However one of the major factors that restrict the antibody production market is high cost require for the development of primary antibodies. Moreover rising technological advancement like hybridoma technology, phage display technology, single B-cell amplification by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and many other modified methods for the development of new antibodies may create huge opportunity to fuel the global antibody production market during the forecast period.

Antibody Production Market Regional Analysis –

North America is expected to dominate the growth antibody production market with the potential rate due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancers, diabetes, etc. in this region due to sedative life style and presence of leading pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies with advanced technology followed by Europe. According to IFPMA in the United States, Research & Development investments of pharmaceutical companies has been consistently growing with significant rate up to 17% where as intensity of the research based pharmaceutical industry in European Union and Japan accounts at the rate of 13.3% . As per IFPMA report the United States global pharmaceutical expenditure was valued USD 461.7 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 645-675 billion in 2021, whereas the European region spending in 2016 was estimated from USD 151.8 billion to USD 170-200 billion by 2021 in the pharmaceutical market. This rise in the investment gives opportunity for the antibody production market for producing new drugs through extensive research and development in the pharmaceutical industry.

The Asia Pacific and the Middle East is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market owing to rapidly increasing patient pool of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, and growing need to cure with the help of suitable antibody production due to presence of huge population and rising sedative lifestyle.

Key Benefits for Antibody production market reports –

Global antibody production market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Antibody production Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global antibody production market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global antibody production market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Antibody production Market Segmentation –

Antibody production Market: by Product Type

Lymphocytes

Monoclonal antibody

Polyclonal antibody

Antibody production market: by Process type

Upstream processing

Downstream processing

Filtration

Antibody production market: by End-user type

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

Diagnostic laboratories

Research institutes

Others

Antibody production Market: by Regional & Country Analysis (North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

