Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Size Projection, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Latest Trends, Applications, Share Estimation and Growth Insights By 2023

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Analysis

The Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market size is likely to grow at a 19% CAGR by 2023, reveals the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Antibody drug conjugates are new-age therapeutic agents that have three parts- a chemical linker to attach cytotoxic agents to antibodies, cytotoxic agents for killing target cancer cells, and specific antibodies for binding. Lymphoma, multiple myeloma, breast cancer, solid tumours, skin cancer, ovary cancer, colon cancer, lung cancer, glioblastoma, pancreas cancer, kidney cancer, prostate cancer, leukemia, and others are some of its key applications. The different antibody drug conjugates include drug/toxin, linker, and monoclonal antibodies, to name a few.

Various factors are adding to the global antibody drug conjugate market share. These factors, as per the new MRFR report, include advances in medical technology, rising cases of cancer, growing obese population, and increasing aging population. Additional factors adding market growth include increasing collaborations between biotechnology companies, biopharmaceuticals, and research institutes, rising R&D on oncology diseases, increasing research on advanced drug discoveries, rising number of researches on antibody therapies, and preclinical research.

On the contrary, shortage of funds & high procedure prices are factors that are likely to impede the global antibody drug conjugate market growth during the forecast period.

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Segmentation

The MRFR report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the antibody drug conjugate market by end user, application, technology, product, and type.

Based on type, the antibody drug conjugate market has been segmented into drug/toxin, linker, monoclonal antibodies, & other types.

Based on application, the antibody drug conjugate market has been segmented into solid tumors, skin, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, cancer, colon cancer, lung cancer, glioblastoma, ovary cancer, pancreas cancer, kidney cancer, prostate cancer, leukemia, and others. The leukemia segment is again segmented into chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and others.

By product, the antibody drug conjugate market has been segmented into adcertis, kadcyla, & other products.

By technology, the global antibody drug conjugate market has been segmented into ImmunoGen technology, immunomedics technology, Seattle genetics technology, and others.

By end user, the antibody drug conjugate market is segmented into biopharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, academic research institutes, specialized cancer centers, hospitals, and others.

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global antibody drug conjugate market covers the recent trends and growth opportunities across Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), the Americas, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period for increasing healthcare awareness and rising prevalence of cancer.

The antibody drug conjugate market in Europe is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period for the huge population being affected by cancer. Besides, the government is focussing on R&D to develop new drugs to offer citizens the best treatment.

The antibody drug conjugate market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a fast rate over the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of cancer in India & China.

The antibody drug conjugate market in the MEA is predicted to have steady growth over the forecast period.

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Competitive Landscape

Leading antibody drug conjugate companies profiled in the global antibody drug conjugate market report include Vaccinex Inc (U.S.), Antikor (U.K), Agensys, Inc. (U.S.), Concortis Biotherapeutics (U.S.), Genentech (U.S.), Roche Holding AG (Switzerland), ImmunoGen, Inc.(U.S.), and Seattle Genetics (U.S.). Industry players have implemented different strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, extensive R&D, joint ventures, partnerships, strategic alliances, and new product launches to stay ahead in the competition and also cater to the growing needs of the customers.

