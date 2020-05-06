Analysis on Impact of Covid-19- Drug Allergy Market Outlook Report 2020, Company Profiling with Detailed Strategies, Financials, and Recent Developments

Drug Allergy Industry news

BRIEF-Astrazeneca has initiated the Phase III trial with Farxiga amid the COVID-19 patients. That will assess the potential of the drug for reducing the risk of serious complications and organ failure. All the countries are working towards the high COVID-19 burden and numerous trials are being conducted for the same.

Drug allergy market overview

Drug allergy is the drug component that interacts with the human immune system, also known as drug hypersensitivity reaction. Drug allergy is diagnosed clinically and it is carried out like skin tests that are carried out in laboratories as it offers high specificity. The drug allergy treatment is quite helpful and includes the termination of the wrong medications and patient learning. The drug allergy is the one of most common types of allergies and it is the hypersensitivity of the immune system to the drug and medication.

Drug allergy market has some key factors that are driving the global allergy treatment market that includes the rising prevalence of allergic diseases, with the rise in preference towards the over-the-counter drugs for the allergy treatment and for surging in self-medication by the consumers. There has been an increased usage of the biosimilars and the safety concerns regarding the side effects that are associated with the vigorous consumption of anti-allergy drugs.

The global drug allergy market report presents the increased research and development and the rise in the growing awareness among the healthcare professionals as well as the patients regarding immunotherapy for the treatment of allergies that will be expected to create lucrative opportunities in the coming years. The global drug allergy market is growing and is expected to grow at a faster CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period till 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 4764.0 million.

Key Players in the Global Drug Allergy Market

Some of the key players in this market: AstraZeneca (UK), Bayer (US), Circassia (US), HAL Allergy Group (the Netherlands), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), MAGNA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Stallergenes Greer (UK), and others.

Drug allergy market segmentation

The global drug allergy market can be segmented on the basis of the type, diagnosis, treatments, and end users. On the basis of the type, the global drug allergy market can be split into:

Nonimmunologic

Immunologic

Others

Immunologic allergy can be segmented into:

Type I reaction

Type II reaction

Type III reaction

Type IV reaction

Others

On the basis of diagnosis, the global drug allergy market can be divided into:

Blood tests

Skin tests

Patch tests

Others

On the basis of treatments, the global drug allergy market can be divided into:

Treatment of anaphylaxis

Corticosteroids

Antihistamines

Withdrawal of the drug

Others

And based on the end users, the global market can be classified into:

Medical research centers

Hospitals and clinics

Academic institutes

Others

Drug allergy market Regional analysis

The North American market dominates the global drug allergy market where North America and Latin America account for the majority of the market share. Almost 10% of the total US population have drug allergies and the Latin American market is growing significantly and it includes the countries of Argentina, Brazil and Chile.

Europe is the second largest market that is growing and the countries like the UK, France and Germany that are dominating the global market. There are increasing cases of drug allergies that are driving the major factors for the growth of the drug allergy market.

Asia-Pacific region shows the fastest growth rate in the global drug allergy market because of the rapidly improving healthcare facilities.

