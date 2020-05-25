Americas to Lead Big Data in Healthcare Market: Increasing Use in Clinical Trial Data during COVID-19 to Positively Impact Big Data in Healthcare Industry Growth

Covid-19 Analysis/Covid-19 Impact of Big Data in Healthcare Market

The big data in healthcare market is likely to grow at a healthy CAGR by 2027, according to the recent report by Market Research Future (MRFR). The digitalization of healthcare data is called big data. Simply put, big data is used in the healthcare domain for managing huge amounts of data that is generated from different healthcare processes such as insurance, pharmacy, medical imaging, clinical decision support systems, clinical data, and other administrative records. Big data uses specific health data of population as well as potentially helps in preventing epidemics, cut down costs, and prevent epidemics.

Various factors are adding to the global big data in healthcare market growth. Such factors, according to the new MRFR report, include several healthcare agencies and governments focusing on its implementation to offer affordable treatment and reduce costs, use of big data by biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies for product cross-selling, regulatory compliance management, and financial risk management, increasing adoption with increasing medical procedures becoming digital, deployment of the cloud, technological advances, and need to augment resource management, patient outcomes, and reduce healthcare costs.

On the contrary, stringent protocols, security concerns, and data privacy are factors that may limit the global big data in healthcare market growth over the forecast period.

Big data has turned helpful for policymakers, epidemiologists, healthcare workers, and scientists in data collection. This is thus helping to analyze the impact and spread of coronavirus in the world. While on the one hand, maximum industries facing immense losses for the uncertainty and disturbance in business owing to the lockdown, the healthcare big data is, fortunately, showing promising growth during the tough time. Numerous healthcare service providers and facilities are making the most of big data for analyzing the present situation as well as its impact on the business as well as on the economy. Big data is proving truly useful to maintain medical research data, data associated with ongoing drug development, and clinical trial data.

Covid-19 Analysis/Covid-19 Impact of Big Data in Healthcare Market Segmentation

The MRFR report offers an inclusive segmental analysis of the global big data in healthcare market report based on analytical service applications, analytical service types, software, and hardware.

By hardware, the global big data in healthcare market is segmented into email servers, access points, data storage, firewalls, VPNs, and routers.

By software, the global big data in healthcare market is segmented into practice management, workforce management, EHR, and revenue cycle management.

By analytical service types, the global big data in healthcare market is segmented into predictive, prescriptive, and descriptive.

By analytical service applications, the global big data in healthcare market is segmented into financial analysis, operational analysis, and clinical analysis.

Covid-19 Analysis/Covid-19 Impact of Big Data in Healthcare Market Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the big data in healthcare market report covers the recent trends & growth opportunities across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will lead the market over the forecast period for the increasing expenditure on healthcare and extensive use of IT. Besides, the concentration of key players and increasing adoption rate of new technologies are also adding market growth.

The big data in healthcare market in Europe is predicted to have the second-largest share during the forecast period for increasing expenditure on healthcare.

The big data in healthcare market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a quick rate over the forecast period for increasing focus on healthcare and increasing adoption of new technologies.

The big data in healthcare market in the MEA is predicted to have moderate growth over the forecast period. The Gulf nations are the key contributors in the Middle East region, while the African market will have limited growth for low development of the healthcare sector and weak economic conditions.

Covid-19 Analysis/Covid-19 Impact of Big Data in Healthcare Market Key Players

Eminent players profiled in the global big data in healthcare market report include Xerox, GE Healthcare, Dell, Philips, Cognizant, Cerner Corporation, Siemens, Mckesson, Optum, and others.

