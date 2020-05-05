Ambu ready to launch its new display technology for single-use endoscopy

Ambu has developed a full-HD technology platform to be used across the range of Ambu’s sterile, single-use endoscopes.

COLUMBIA, MD, May 5, 2020 – Ambu, a global manufacturer of medical devices, including single-use endoscopes, announced today that the Ambu® aView™ 2 Advance has now obtained CE mark and is listed at Food and Drug Administration which enables release for sale in Europe and North America by mid-May 2020. The aView 2 Advance is a portable full-HD display unit to be used together with our single-use endoscopes across multiple clinical specialties.

“We have pioneered single-use endoscopy for more than ten years, and we now bring our portfolio to a new level of sophistication,” said Juan Jose Gonzalez, CEO of Ambu. “Image quality is critical for healthcare providers and patient diagnosis, and we can now offer a display unit that was not possible with a single-use endoscope just a few years ago. I believe we are raising the bar on innovative technology for hospitals and clinics.”

Jens Kemp, Ambu USA’s Vice President of Marketing said, the aView 2 Advance will fit the needs of clinicians throughout the hospital.

“Its mobile platform not only works well within the ICU, but specialists from other areas can use it to perform everything from cystoscopies to flexible laryngoscopies to bronchoscopies,” Kemp said. “It will increase workflow, efficiency and enable clinicians to address patients quickly.”

A reusable display for single-use devices

The aView 2 Advance is the display unit that clinicians connect a single-use scope into in order to transmit a live image from inside the human body. The scope is single-use and is discarded when the procedure is done – for hygienic, practical and economic reasons – while the display unit is reused as it has not been in contact with the patient.

“The aView 2 Advance seamlessly connects to the aScope family of sterile, single-use flexible endoscopes,” Kemp said. “A live image is displayed within seconds of powering on the monitor providing a high-quality image, with image capture and recording capability, in an easy to use, transportable monitor solution. After the procedure, health care providers can simply clean the monitor using commercially available disinfectant wipes widely used in healthcare.”

Technology for future product development

The aView 2 Advance covers Ambu’s existing endoscopes, which means that it can be used with a bronchoscope (for airway procedures), a rhinolaryngoscope (for ENT procedures) or a cystoscope (for urology procedures). The unit offers full-HD resolution, advanced image processing and an anti-reflective touchscreen. In addition, aView 2 Advance enables users to transfer recorded data to the hospital’s electronic health records (EHR).

The display unit is part of Ambu’s expansion across all major areas of endoscopy, and this technology platform will form the basis for the development of Ambu’s future single-use endoscope devices.

Built on a decade of experience

Ambu launched the world’s first single-use flexible bronchoscope, the Ambu® aScope™ in 2009. Ten years later, in 2019, over 600,000 Ambu single-use endoscopes were used in more than 3,500 hospitals making Ambu the world’s largest supplier of single-use endoscopes.

About Ambu

Ambu has been bringing the solutions of the future to life since 1937. Today, millions of patients and healthcare professionals worldwide depend on the efficiency, safety and performance of our single-use endoscopy, anesthesia, and patient monitoring & diagnostics solutions. The manifestations of our efforts have ranged from early innovations like the Ambu® Bag™ resuscitator and the Ambu® BlueSensor™ electrodes to our newest landmark solutions like the Ambu® aScope™ – the world’s first single-use flexible endoscope. Moreover, we continuously look to the future with a commitment to deliver innovative quality products that have a positive impact on the work of doctors, nurses and paramedics. Headquartered near Copenhagen in Denmark, Ambu employs approximately 3,500 people in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit ambu.com.

