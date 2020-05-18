Adaptive Strollers Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Industry Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis At A CAGR Of 7.8% -2026, Covering COVID-19 impact Analysis – Coherent Market Insights

The adaptive stroller is mobility equipment that is designed to offer smooth mobility and comfortable seating for patients with neurodegenerative disorders. It offers a lighter and more portable alternative to a wheelchair. Adaptive strollers can be equipped with accessories that help with comfortable positioning and posture. For younger children, strollers are an appropriate alternative to a wheelchair than heavier wheelchairs. Adaptive strollers are available nearly in all sizes for the customer, however, frame adjustments and seating options vary significantly among different models.

The global adaptive stroller market size was valued at US$ 313.4 million in 2017 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Key players operating in the global adaptive strollers market include Adaptive Star, Assistive Technology, Inc., Convaid Products, Inc., Deming Designs Inc., Eurovema Ab, Invacare Corporation, Meyra, Ormesa, Performance Health, Special Tomato, Sunrise Medical LLC, R82 Inc., and Thomashilfen.us.

Growing prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases is projected to fuel the adaptive stroller market growth

Neurodegenerative disease is a medical condition, which primarily affects the neurons of the brain. It is an incurable that results in progressive degeneration and death of nerve cells, which causes problems associated with movement or mental functioning. Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and motor neuron diseases are the most common neurodegenerative diseases in children. SMA affects the motor neurons that control body movement.

According to a report published in the PLOS One journal, 2018, SMA is the leading genetic cause of infant death worldwide, with an incidence of around 1 per 10,000 newborns worldwide. Cerebral palsy is also the most common motor disability in childhood. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) 2014 report, an average of one in every 323 children in the U.S. suffers from cerebral palsy.

Adaptive Strollers Market Restraints

The high cost of product and limited features as compared to a wheelchair are the major factors expected to hinder the adaptive stroller market growth over the forecast period. Adaptive strollers generally use the same manufacturer’s seating options, whereas manual wheelchairs can accommodate a variety of manufacturers’ seating systems and components, depending on the customer need.

Adaptive Strollers Market – Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global adaptive strollers market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America’s adaptive strollers market is projected to generate major revenue share over the forecast period and this can be attributed to increasing investment of government in the healthcare sector coupled with a large number of children suffering from mobility disorders. According to the CDC 2014 report, the expenditure on treatment for a child with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) was US$ 17,000, annually and it increased to over US$ 21,000, annually for a child with more severe ASD.

Europe’s adaptive stroller market size is projected to witness significant growth, owing to the high prevalence of SMA in the region and increasing funding for adaptive stroller by various government and private organizations such as The ACT Foundation, Action For Kids, and Cerebra. According to the NHS 2014 report, approximately 5,500 to 6,000 people in the UK were suffering from some form of SMA.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Adaptive Strollers Market, By Product: Stroller Accessories

Global Adaptive Strollers Market, By Application: Cerebral Palsy Developmental Delay Spinal Muscular Atrophy Spinal Cord Injury Traumatic Brain Injury Others

Global Adaptive Strollers Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada By Product: Stroller Accessories By Application: Cerebral Palsy Developmental Delay Spinal Muscular Atrophy Spinal Cord Injury Traumatic Brain Injury Others Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe By Product: By Application: Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific By Product: By Application: Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America By Product: By Application: Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East By Product: By Application: Africa By Country: South Africa Central Africa North Africa By Product: By Application:



