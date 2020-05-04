Acute Care EHR Market Size 2020, Technology Advancement, Global Industry Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Top Company Profile, Regional Revenue, Forecast to 2023

According to Acute Care EHR Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis To 2023, report on “Global Acute Care EHR Industry” Published by Market Research Future, The Global Acute Care EHR Market expected to rise at a 7.0 % CAGR by 2023

Acute Care EHR Market overview

Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) is a longitudinal electronic record for patient health monitoring that includes the medication, complications, past medical history, patient demographics, immunizations, vital signs, laboratory data and others. This system generates the patient information that shows all the clinical details, for the operating room, emergency department, ICU or any other inpatient unit. The acute care EHR market has been growing with the surging incidences of the chronic diseases on a global scale.

Get a FREE Sample with Complete TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4930

The Acute Care Electronic Health Recorder (EHR) is in great demand due to the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases that have risen with the increasing number of healthcare institutions. The growing number of hospitals and the other medical centers has created a rise in the demand for the management of patient data that is boosting the growth of the global acute care EHR market.

The global acute care electronic health recorder market report shows the expected growth at the surging CAGR of 7.0% for the forecast period of 2017-2023. For the last decade, there has been a significant increase in the number of patients that has increased the number of hospitals all around the globe. According to the Center of Diseases Control and Prevention, the chronic diseases are responsible for about 7 to 10 deaths in a year.

Acute Care EHR Market Key Players

Cerner Corporation (Siemens) (U.S.)

Allscript (U.S.)

Healthland (U.S.)

Medhost (U.S.)

McKesson Corporation (U.S.)

Evident (CPSI) (U.S.)

Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.)

Meditech (U.S.)

Athenahealth (RazorInsights) (U.S.)

General Electric Company (U.S.)

IBM (U.S.)

Vitera Healthcare Solutions (U.S.)

eClinicalWorks (U.S.)

Acute Care EHR Market segmentation

The increasing need for remote monitoring of geriatric patients has been playing an important role in creating the demand for the improving healthcare facilities in the global market. The acute care electronic health recorder has helped in overcoming the problem and has improved the quality of the treatment in the healthcare maintenance.

On the basis of the deployment, the global acute care EHR market can be split into:

Web-based

On-premises based

On the basis of the applications, the global acute care electronics health records market can be divided into:

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care

Others

On the basis of the end users, the global market can be classified into:

Ambulatory care

Hospital

Others

Acute Care EHR Market Regional analysis

The American region dominates the global acute care EHR market attributing to the presence of the patient population and well developed technology. The affordable cost of devices that are funded by several sources and the higher per capita income in this region has been dominating the global acute care electronic health recorder market. The rapidly increasing patient population and the government initiatives that have started supporting the manufacturers for the development of new and better devices is driving the growth of the global acute care electronic health recorder market. Moreover, Europe commands the second largest market followed by Asia-Pacific region. The strong government support and the increasing need for the management devices and platforms is driving the growth of the global product market.

Acute Care EHR Industry news

MDRX has announced that its clients have signed to facilitate telehealth, implemented to health systems through the electronic health record-agnostic patient engagement platform that is known as FollowMyHealth, that provides the efforts in curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. It will boost its EHR platform and strengthen the presence in this space.

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1. Report Prologue



Chapter 2. Market Introduction



2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology



3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics



4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

…Continued

Obtain Premium Research Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/acute-care-ehr-market-4930

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.